Lee Bonis has finalised his move from Irish League champions Larne to ADO Den Haag in Holland.

The 25-year-old’s transfer was confirmed “for an undisclosed fee” to the second-tier Eerste Divisie outfit following 58 goals in 118 appearances at Larne, with his contract reported to mid-2026.

“Lee goes with our very best wishes, having played a major role in the success we enjoyed in recent years,” said Larne boss Tiernan Lynch on the official club website. “He settled at the club straight away and gave us a new dimension in attack, as well as scoring some vital goals for the club.

"What he achieved here will rightly go down in the history books of the club.

Lee Bonis has left Larne to join ADO Den Haag in Holland. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

“We are disappointed to lose Lee as a player, but part of what we must continue to do here is develop players to help them unlock their potential and see if they can catch the eye of clubs further up the pyramid.

“Lee’s final performance in a Larne shirt against Ballkani last week typified his commitment to the club right up until the last minute.

“Our challenge now is to continue to make progress and other players will get an opportunity to be a part of that process.”

Bonis leaves with Larne days away from Thursday’s third qualifying round Conference League second-leg tie at home to FC Ballkani, with the Irish League club holding a 1-0 advantage.

Bonis was linked to Burton Albion this summer and previously considered a potential transfer target for English clubs such as Bolton Wanderers, Derby County, Lincoln City, Wycombe Wanderers and Portsmouth.

The striker moved from hometown club Portadown to Larne for a reported £100,000 transfer fee in January 2022.

A translation of the ADO Den Haag website quoted technical director Joris Mathijsen as stating “we are convinced that with his scoring ability and physical strength he can be of great value to ADO Den Haag”.

It is understood Portadown will net a financial boost from the transfer deal following the terms of his move from Shamrock Park to Larne.

Bonis was called up to Michael O’Neill’s Northern Ireland panel last year during the EURO 2024 qualifying campaign.

It extends a remarkable rise by Bonis across recent seasons from junior football to the European stage.

Having left the Portadown Youth system as a teenager, Bonis gained experience around the junior-level Mid-Ulster Football League scene with town clubs Portadown BBOB and Seagoe.