Larne's UEFA Conference League dream still very much alive despite suffering Lincoln Red Imps defeat in Portugal

Larne’s European dream remains very much still alive heading into next week’s UEFA Conference League play-off second-leg against Lincoln Red Imps despite losing the opening match 2-1 at the Estádio Algarve in Portugal.

The reigning Irish League champions are aiming to become the first Premiership side to book their spot in the group stages of European football and will take confidence back to Inver Park after a positive showing where they were more than a match for their opponents from Gibraltar.

Larne got off to a dream start when Matty Lusty, who has been called into Tommy Wright’s Northern Ireland U21 squad for next month’s UEFA Euro 2025 qualifiers against England and Ukraine, struck from distance with VAR eventually confirming the goal after his effort had crashed off the crossbar.

The Inver Reds were looking bright in the Portuguese heat, but their lead only lasted eight minutes before Kike Gomez fired beyond Rohan Ferguson from close range and Lincoln Red Imps struck once again on the stroke of half-time through Joe’s powerful header.

Larne’s Matty Lusty scores the opening goal for his side in Portugal. PIC: PACEMAKER BELFAST

While heading home with a one-goal deficit, Larne will be full of hope that they can still write their names into the Irish League history books and bank a multi-million pound windfall in the process.

Coming off a dramatic penalty shootout victory over FC Ballkani at Inver Park seven days prior, Lynch made one enforced change to the starting line-up with Shaun Want replacing Aaron Donnelly, who was shown a straight red card after the final whistle last week as both teams clashed in ugly scenes.

The County Antrim outfit didn’t look like a team hampered by the potential weight of history in the opening stages and were immediately on the front foot as Andy Ryan fired an early warning by flashing a dangerous ball across goal which Spanish goalkeeper Nauzet Santana smothered.

Larne could – and probably should – have taken the lead in the 13th minute when Lusty put an effort wide from close range after Cian Bolger had nodded down Sean Graham’s free-kick, but he more than made amends moments later with his vicious effort bouncing twice off the crossbar and amid confusion, eventually the visitors were awarded their deserved opening goal by VAR.

The Inver Reds continued to march forward with Tomas Cosgrove almost finding Andy Ryan, but from that moment the tide began to turn as Joe’s effort came back off the post – moments before Gomez levelled.

While Spanish defender Joe had earlier been denied by the woodwork, the 33-year-old got his name on the scoresheet three minutes before half-time by converting a pinpoint free-kick beyond Ferguson.

Lincoln Red Imps have experience of making it to the group stages of European football – they finished fourth in a Conference League group that included Copenhagen, PAOK and Slovan Bratislava back in 2021/22 – but Larne were continuing to boss proceedings after the break without finding a real cutting edge.

Ex-Arsenal youth product Jordan McEneff was introduced off the bench for his debut having signed from Derry City earlier this week, replacing centre-back Want as Lynch looked to increase the tempo, and within seconds the 23-year-old forced Santana into a save.