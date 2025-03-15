League Two boss confident former Glentoran youngster 'could play in the Championship today' and expresses surprise at senior Northern Ireland omission

Colchester United manager Danny Cowley has heaped praise on former Glentoran academy star Jamie McDonnell, claiming he “could play in the Championship today”, and expressed surprise at his omission from Northern Ireland’s senior squad for this month’s friendly double-header

McDonnell came through the youth ranks at The Oval before sealing a move to Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest in 2020, captaining their U18 team and then developed into a consistent presence in the U21s, making 40 Premier League Two appearances.

The 21-year-old joined League Two side Colchester ahead of this season in order to gain senior experience and has been one of their standout performers, playing 32 times across competitions.

Midfielder McDonnell scored his maiden senior goal in November’s 1-1 draw with Bradford City and is a driving factor behind Colchester’s push for promotion, currently sitting ninth – just one point adrift of a play-off position.

McDonnell has been named in Northern Ireland’s U21 squad for a mini-tournament in Turkey later this month against Ukraine, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, but Cowley feels his form warranted a spot in Michael O’Neill’s senior panel for upcoming friendly clashes with Switzerland and Sweden.

Cowley is an experienced manager having previously had stints at Lincoln City, Huddersfield Town and Portsmouth, and believes McDonnell is destined for a career in the top-tiers of English football.

“I’ve watched him all season and I understand it’s League Two, but he’ll play at least the Championship if not above that,” he told the Colchester Gazette. “I’ve lived the Championship, I know exactly what it looks like, and he could play in the Championship today, no doubt.

“Northern Ireland must have some really, really good central midfielders if he’s not in the senior squad.”

McDonnell has also received further praise from former Arsenal midfielder Adrian Clarke, who played at every level of English football from the Premier League to the Conference South and is excited to see what the future holds.

"The player that has been standout this season for Colchester United, is the defensive midfielder, on loan from Forest, Jamie McDonnell,” Clarke said on ‘What The EFL?!’ podcast. “The fans love him in that part of Essex.

“He did not play in the last game (against Port Vale) but he is only 21 and by all accounts, he has been one of the standout players in his position in League Two this season.