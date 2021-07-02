Lee McNulty sold on King's Carrick vision

The big centre back, who was at Glenavon last season, says his mind was made up to join the club after meeting with the new Gers boss.

"I parted ways with Glenavon about a month ago," he told the Carrick website.

"I'd be close friends with Emmett McGuckin, who is also here, and he was telling me about Stuart and how well he gets on with him and how much I would love it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carrick Rangers new boy Lee McNulty. PICTURE: Carrick Rangers FC

"Stuart rang me to arrange a meeting and as soon as I met him I knew this was the place for me to come.

"He told me his plan and vision for the club and I'm really excited about it.

"I just can't wait to get started now."

The 26-year-old joined the Lurgan Blues in January from Dergview going on to make 10 appearances for Gary Hamilton's side, three of them coming against Carrick.

McNulty was keen on staying in the top flight and is looking forward to getting started at the Loughshore Hotel Arena.

"Staying in the Premiership was key for me," he said.

"And Stuart says if I put in the performances I will definitely get the games.

"I want to prove myself at this level because last season at Glenavon I thought I was doing well but then I picked up a niggling injury and missed a lot of games.

"I just want to get a good pre-season under my belt now and hit the ground running.

"Personally I want to nail down a starting place and build on it."

McNulty is King's third signing following the additions of Jim Ervin and David Cushley, and the Carrick boss feels the defender has all the attributes to do well.

“With some of the centre-halves who were at the club last season having moved on, I was searching for a big, strong, commanding centre-half and one who matches my desire to do well in the Premiership," said King.

"When I was speaking to Lee, his passion of wanting to play every week and wanting to do well shone through to me.

"I am excited to be bringing him to the club and hopefully his career will continue to flourish with us.”

READ MORE:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Irish and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Thank you,

Alistair Bushe