Tiernan Lynch’s men are now seven points clear of Linfield, who moved above Cliftonville into second on goal difference, but the Reds have a game in hand on the pair ahead of them.

In a match of few glaring opportunities, Blues goalkeeper Chris Johns pulled off a magnificent save in the dying moments from a deflected shot to ensure the spoils were shared and while conceding Larne are in pole position with seven matches left to play, Healy knows that title run-ins aren’t always straightforward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are a lot of games and a lot of points (left to play for),” he told Linfield’s club media. “Larne are firmly in the driving seat.

Linfield manager David Healy

"Sometimes when you get in and around the split strange things can happen and we're going to need that.

"We're going to need to win our two games to maximise points going into the split and then improve our record against the top six because that is probably what has cost us this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our record against the bottom six, apart from the Carrick game, has been maximum points. We know it needs to be better.