Linfield boss David Healy insists Windsor Park will always be a place 'for us to congregate together in memory' of late Paul Butler
The Blues’ physiotherapist sadly passed away in June having spent 15 years working for the club.
Paul’s father Trevor and sons Oliver and Jacob were present at Windsor as Linfield rounded out their home Premiership schedule by beating Dungannon Swifts on Saturday.
Oliver and Jacob led Healy’s side on a lap of honour around the South Belfast venue, parading the Gibson Cup following Linfield’s record-extending 57th league triumph this term.
Butler was a much-loved member of Healy’s backroom staff which includes the likes of Ross Oliver, George McCartney, Terry Hayes, Patrick Noble, Gary Eccles and Willie McKeown amongst others, and Northern Ireland’s record goalscorer paid tribute to the role they’ve all played.
"I’ve always stated you’re only as good as the people you have beside you, behind you and sometimes in front of you when you need it,” said Healy on Linfield TV. “I’ve had huge support from all the backroom staff and I can’t thank them enough.
"Some of the sacrifices they make for this club and for me as manager have been incredible.
"I’ve been on record to say how tough this year has been and you can’t do it on your own – you need solid people who are not only good at their jobs but good at understanding situations that we’ve had this year.
"I thank each and every one for their continued support for me, for the players and my job becomes so much easier on a matchday with the squad of people we have behind and the squad of players.
"It was a brilliant tribute we had at the end with Trevor Butler being here, Paul’s two young boys...slightly emotional to be honest.
"Those two young boys parading the trophy around meant a great deal to me and the staff, and I know it did for the Butler family.
"We don’t have Paul with us in terms of his presence, but Windsor will always be a place for the Butler family and us to congregate together in memory of Paul.”
Healy continued to rotate his squad, making nine changes for their weekend win over Dungannon and a number of players impressed, most notably Dane McCullough and Ryan McKay.
As Linfield look to defend their Gibson Cup crown next season, Healy admits he’s thrilled with both the quality and mentality within his squad.
"This year I’ve read and heard a lot about performances, but if people actually take the time and come to watch, they can see the strong level of players we have,” added Healy. “There’s a good squad here to try and build on for next season.
"If they play anywhere near the levels they got to on Saturday, things can only improve. The positive for me is that sometimes as a footballer you crave time away and time off, but the players were desperate to get back in. The players proved why they are Linfield players.”
