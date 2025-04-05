Linfield celebrate lifting Irish League title with first win of the season against rivals Glentoran

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On the day Linfield lifted their 57th Irish League title, David Healy’s side marked a first win of the season against rivals Glentoran with a 2-1 Premiership success at Windsor Park.

The Blues had already sealed a historic league triumph last month but marked the special occasion with a win on Saturday afternoon as Callumn Morrison and Kirk Millar scored either side of a Jordan Jenkins strike for the visitors.

Here’s the story of the match:

TEAMS

David Healy waves to the crowd before Linfield face Glentoran. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Linfield: Walsh, East, Shields, Millar, Cooper, Hall, Mulgrew (c), McGee, Fitzpatrick, Morrison, Orr

Subs: Johns, Whiteside, McDaid, Ballantyne, McKee, Archer, Offord

Glentoran: Gyollai, Hvid, Amos, Kane (c), Lyons-Foster, Sule, Lindsay, Thomson, Jenkins, Fisher, Connolly.

Subs: Mills, McEleney, Pattisson, Wightman, Wassim, Douglas, Thorndike.

FIRST HALF

2: Matthew Fitzpatrick does well to sneak in front of Frankie Hvid and uses his strength to win a free-kick in a dangerous position. Dan Gyollai clears from Kirk Millar’s delivery.

5: Linfield have a promising attack with four versus two Glentoran defenders. Fitzpatrick finds Callumn Morrison but it breaks down and visitors clear their lines.

9: GOAL – LINFIELD (CALLUMN MORRISON): Piece of magic from Joel Cooper as he dances past Hvid before firing towards Fitzpatrick, who lays it off for Morrison. Looks like chance is gone after he didn’t strike first time, but cuts back and fires under Gyollai. 1-0.

11: Glentoran break from a Linfield corner as Charlie Lindsay bounds into space. Chris Shields tracks across and cuts out the danger.

23: GOAL – GLENTORAN (JORDAN JENKINS): The visitors find an equaliser as David Fisher’s cross is headed down at the back post before a scuffed shot finds its way to Jenkins, who swivels and fires home. 1-1.

28: Jamie Mulgrew’s back pass almost allows Jenkins to pounce but David Walsh reacts quickly to win the race.

31: GOAL – LINFIELD (KIRK MILLAR): Brilliant play from captain Mulgrew as he breaks into the box and keeps going to the line before cutting a pinpoint pass back into Millar’s path – he can’t miss and taps in from close range. 2-1.

35: Glentoran captain Marcus Kane the first player booked after bringing down Cooper.

45: Two minutes of added time.

HALF TIME: Linfield 2 – 1 Glentoran

One change at the break for Glentoran as James Douglas replaces Charlie Lindsay.

SECOND HALF

50: Ben Hall has a big chance to extend Linfield’s lead after meeting a free-kick but it’s deflected wide for a corner.

59: Fitzpatrick has been superb this afternoon and again wins a race to the ball before cutting back to Cooper, who tries to find some space in the box and is closed down. Perhaps should have shot first time.

63: Fitzpatrick slides a through ball but it’s just too heavy for Cooper as Gyollai rushes out to smother and seconds later the Linfield striker shoots straight at the Glens goalkeeper after smart play.

64: Dylan Connolly is replaced by Christie Pattisson – Connolly is also booked for not going off at the nearest point.

66: Superb double save from David Walsh. He stops Jenkins’ powerful effort and is up quickly to deny Pattisson just seconds after coming on.

67: First change for Linfield with goalscorer Morrison replaced by Chris McKee.

75: Double change from David Healy as Mulgrew, who was superb, and Cooper are replaced by Josh Archer and Kieran Offord.

78: Aaron Wightman comes on for Danny Amos.

80: Jenkins unleashes a vicious shot which Walsh deflects behind for a corner and then does well once again to punch clear.

86: Fuad Sule replaced by Finley Thorndike.

87: McKee’s powerful effort from a narrow angle is well saved by Gyollai.

90: Four added minutes.