Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Linfield continued their perfect start to the new Premiership season with a 5-1 victory over Loughgall, which could potentially be David Healy’s last game in the Windsor Park dugout amid speculation about his future. Here’s the story of the match:

Team news:

LINFIELD: Johns, Roscoe, East, Whiteside, Shields, Millar, McClean, Cooper, McKee, McGee, Fitzpatrick.

Subs: Walsh, Allen, McBrien, Ballantyne, Archer, Annett, McKay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joel Cooper starred in Linfield's Premiership victory over Loughgall at Windsor Park. PIC: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

LOUGHGALL: Gartside, McDermott, Rea, Murdock, Kelly, Andrade, Waide, Ferris, Hoey, Kerr, Harvey.

Subs: Turker, McAleer, Cartwright, Balde, Boyd, Towe, McCloskey.

Referee: Declan Hassan.

FIRST HALF

2: First shot of the afternoon comes from Linfield left-back Euan East who is in space on the edge of the box but blasts high over the bar.

3: Huge slice of luck for the visitors as East’s dangerous cross forces Jamie Rea to make a decision and his attempted clearance comes back off his post and into Nathan Gartside’s hands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

10: GOAL: LINFIELD 1-0 – The hosts are ahead early as referee Declan Hassan awards a penalty for handball in the Loughgall wall as they tried to block Joel Cooper’s free-kick. Chris McKee steps up to calmly slot home his second goal of the season.

15: Loughgall look to have an opening as Nathaniel Ferris is played in down the left-hand side but Chris Johns is there to avert danger before the Villagers striker can pounce.

17: GOAL: LINFIELD 2-0 – The Blues launch a counter-attack almost immediately and win a corner as Gartside tips McKee’s shot behind. Cooper delivers the set-piece and Sam Roscoe rises highest to double Linfield’s lead.

20: McKee is looking sharp this afternoon and forces Gartside into another save – this time from close range and the rebound is cleared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

23: Striker McKee once again involved in the action with another shot going just beyond the post of a diving Gartside.

27: The combination of Cooper and Roscoe almost link up for the second time but the defender can’t direct his powerful header on goal from close range.

28: GOAL: LINFIELD 3-0 – Healy’s side starting to turn the screw and further extend their advantage through Cooper, who scores his fourth of the season having been found by McKee in space in Loughgall’s box.

35: Kirk Millar looks like he’s about to put Linfield 4-0 up having been left in acres of space at the back post, but Conor McDermott recovers in the nick of time to turn the ball behind for a corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

38: GOAL: LINFIELD 4-0 – It is four this time for Linfield and that’s combination of Cooper and Roscoe again! Cooper’s cross from the right is glanced home by the head of defender Roscoe, who is on for a hat-trick.

42: Cooper runs clear through one-on-one with Gartside having been played in behind by McKee but shoots straight at the goalkeeper.

HALF TIME: LINFIELD 4 – 0 LOUGHGALL.

SECOND HALF

47: Loughgall make a bright start after the break and Pablo Andrade’s swerving shot from distance almost catches Johns out, but the Blues goalkeeper manages to save with his chest.

55: First change of the game as Caolan McAleer replaces Conor McDermott for Loughgall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

59: GOAL: LINFIELD 5 – 0 LOUGHGALL – Blues strike again as Ethan McGee is left unmarked in the box and the right-back duly slams his header beyond Gartside from Millar’s pinpoint free-kick.

61: Looks like an injury blow for Loughgall as Nathaniel Ferris limps off to be replaced by Jay Boyd.

63: Double substitution for Linfield with Charlie Allen and Darragh McBrien replacing Kyle McClean and goalscorer Ethan McGee.

67: GOAL: LOUGHGALL (LINFIELD 5-1) – Fine consolation goal for Loughgall as Ryan Waide latches onto a through ball, rounds Chris John and scores from a narrow angle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

68: Triple substitution follows the goal as Dean Smith sends on Alberto Balde, Adam Towe and Conor McCloskey in place of Waide, Andrew Hoey and Ben Harvey.

71: Two more subs for Linfield as Ryan McKay and Cameron Ballantyne replace Chris McKee and Matthew Fitzpatrick.

76: More smart build-up play from the hosts sets Darragh McBrien up for an effort on goal, but it’s straight at Gartside.

82: Joel Cooper, who has been outstanding once again this afternoon, goes off to applause and is replaced by Rhys Annett.

86: First yellow card comes in the 86th minute as Caolan McAleer is cautioned for a late challenge on Rhys Annett.

90: Four minutes of added time.