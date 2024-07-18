Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Linfield have bowed out of the Europa Conference League after Stjarnan super-sub Hilmar Arni Halldorsson netted late to seal a 4-3 aggregate win.

Linfield knew the importance of getting off to a good start after last week’s 2-0 first leg defeat and they did exactly that by making the breakthrough with just seven minutes on the clock. A dangerous cross into the box by Joel Cooper was inadvertently headed into his own net by Stjarnan skipper Gudmundur Kristjansson.

The visitors looked for an instant response and threatened a matter of seconds later as Orvar Eggertsson teed up Oli Valur Omarsson but his low shot was gathered by Chris Johns.

On 23 minutes, Linfield would spurn a glorious chance to extend their lead as Chris Shields’ fantastic ball released the run of Chris McKee but the attacker failed to curl his strike into the far corner.

Stjarnan's Emil Atlason celebrates his goal during this evening's game at the National Stadium, Belfast

A fine team move would lead to the next chance of the contest after the break as several passes by the much-improved visitors saw the ball land to Emil Atlason but his strike was comfortably saved by Johns.

The small band of travelling supporters would celebrate an equaliser on the night as Thorkelsson’s corner kick was glanced into the net via a diving header from Atlason – who also scored last week – with 57 minutes on the clock.

With Linfield now 3-1 down on aggregate, they knew they needed to score next and fast and they would go close as Cooper’s corner kick was on the money for McKee but he couldn’t adjust his feet as Stjarnan cleared the danger.

Soon after, wing wizard Cooper showed great foot work to burst inside the area but the ex-Oxford United dragged his near post effort just off target.

From the resulting phase of play, the one-time Icelandic champions should have put the game to bed as the creative Omarsson cleverly picked out Thorkelsson but Johns was alert with a fine save.

That intervention was pivotal as Linfield made the scoreline 3-2 on aggregate as Millar’s cross was headed into the net by debutant Matthew Orr with a little more than 20 minutes remaining.

With Linfield needing yet another hero it would come in the form of Matthew Fitzpatrick. After the visitors were guilty of losing possession, the striker’s shot on the turn nestled into the bottom corner to put the Blues 3-1 up on the night and level the tie 3-3 on aggregate.

However, there would be a cruel late twist as Stjarnan scored with two minutes to go as patient build-up play resulted in Hilmar Arni Halldorsson converting beyond Johns.

David Healy’s men would end the contest with ten men after Shields was dismissed for a foul in stoppage time as Stjarnan sealed a 4-3 aggregate win.

It now means Stjarnan have set-up a second qualifying round date with Estonian side Paide, with Linfield set to turn their attentions to preparing for the new domestic campaign.

LINFIELD: Johns, Roscoe, Whiteside, Shields, Millar, McClean, Cooper, McKee (McBrien ‘64 mins), Fitzpatrick, McGee (Orr ‘64 mins), McKay (Annett ‘69 mins).

Subs Not Used: Walsh (GK), McCullough, Archer, Mulgrew, Ballantyne, Chapman.