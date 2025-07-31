Linfield enjoy another special European night at Windsor Park as Larne's Conference League love affair continues

Linfield enjoyed another special European night at Windsor Park as they progressed into the Conference League’s third qualifying round following a 2-0 victory over Zalgiris.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues’ European record at home is admirable, now winning six – including triumphs over The New Saints and Bodo/Glimt – and drawing two of their last 11 matches on the continental stage in South Belfast thanks to first half goals from Matthew Fitzpatrick and Kieran Offord.

It brings their financial windfall for this summer to over £1million and David Healy’s men will fancy their chances of further progress having been drawn against Faroese champions Vikingur.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They’re set to travel to the Faroe Islands next Thursday – the start of their Premiership title defence will now be impacted with an opening fixture against Dungannon Swifts on August 9 almost certainly being arranged – before hosting at Windsor on August 14.

David Healy celebrates Linfield's victory. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Again, their league schedule will be altered as Linfield were due to travel to Ballymena United on August 15.

Elsewhere, Larne’s love affair with the Conference League continued as they registered their second consecutive penalty shoot-out success against Prishtina in Kosovo.

The hosts took an early lead through Gjelbrim Taipi before summer signing Dan Bent equalised in the second half, bringing the tie to extra-time following last week’s stalemate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul O’Neill was sent off in the closing stages, but Nathan Rooney’s men held their nerve after Chris Gallagher missed the Inver Reds’ first penalty – Tiarnan O’Connor, Bent, Sean Graham, goalkeeper Rohan Ferguson and Aaron Donnelly all scoring.

Ferguson was once again the hero, saving Ramiz Bytqi’s effort to seal a 5-4 win and set up a third qualifying round showdown with Portuguese outfit Santa Clara, who navigated their way past Varazdin of Croatia.

Meanwhile, there was European heartbreak for Dungannon Swifts as they lost out after extra-time to Vaduz at Solitude.

Holding a 1-0 advantage after a memorable first-leg win on the road, Rodney McAree’s men were dealt a blow on the stroke of half-time when they were reduced to 10-men following Tiernan Kelly’s dismissal.