Linfield enjoy another special European night at Windsor Park as Larne's Conference League love affair continues
The Blues’ European record at home is admirable, now winning six – including triumphs over The New Saints and Bodo/Glimt – and drawing two of their last 11 matches on the continental stage in South Belfast thanks to first half goals from Matthew Fitzpatrick and Kieran Offord.
It brings their financial windfall for this summer to over £1million and David Healy’s men will fancy their chances of further progress having been drawn against Faroese champions Vikingur.
They’re set to travel to the Faroe Islands next Thursday – the start of their Premiership title defence will now be impacted with an opening fixture against Dungannon Swifts on August 9 almost certainly being arranged – before hosting at Windsor on August 14.
Again, their league schedule will be altered as Linfield were due to travel to Ballymena United on August 15.
Elsewhere, Larne’s love affair with the Conference League continued as they registered their second consecutive penalty shoot-out success against Prishtina in Kosovo.
The hosts took an early lead through Gjelbrim Taipi before summer signing Dan Bent equalised in the second half, bringing the tie to extra-time following last week’s stalemate.
Paul O’Neill was sent off in the closing stages, but Nathan Rooney’s men held their nerve after Chris Gallagher missed the Inver Reds’ first penalty – Tiarnan O’Connor, Bent, Sean Graham, goalkeeper Rohan Ferguson and Aaron Donnelly all scoring.
Ferguson was once again the hero, saving Ramiz Bytqi’s effort to seal a 5-4 win and set up a third qualifying round showdown with Portuguese outfit Santa Clara, who navigated their way past Varazdin of Croatia.
Meanwhile, there was European heartbreak for Dungannon Swifts as they lost out after extra-time to Vaduz at Solitude.
Holding a 1-0 advantage after a memorable first-leg win on the road, Rodney McAree’s men were dealt a blow on the stroke of half-time when they were reduced to 10-men following Tiernan Kelly’s dismissal.
They held firm until the 79th minute when Mats Hammerich struck to extend the tie before Mischa Eberhard and Nicolas Hasler scored in the dying seconds of each half.
