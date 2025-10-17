Linfield have 'succession planning' in place - but hope David Healy stays 'for many more years'

Linfield chairman Roy McGivern knows just how difficult it will be to replace legendary boss David Healy when he decides it’s time to leave Windsor Park – but hopes he’ll remain in the Blues dugout for many years to come.

This week, Healy celebrated his 10-year anniversary as Linfield manager, during which time he has won six Premiership titles.

The Northern Ireland legend took on his first senior position with his beloved Blues less than two years after retiring from an iconic playing career – he’s still his country’s top goalscorer and gave supporters some of their most memorable nights, netting a famous winner against England and hat-trick to seal victory over Spain.

More than 500 matches later, Healy still has Linfield competing at the top of Irish League football, claiming Gibson Cup glory in record speed last term, becoming the first team to seal champion status before the split, ultimately finishing 22 points clear at the summit.

Linfield manager David Healy has enjoyed a decade of success. (Photo by INPHO/Brian Little)

Just like the Linfield legends that came before him, McGivern knows there’ll come a time when Healy makes the decision to leave – an option he has had on multiple occasions over the past decade.

However, having signed a new three-year contract during the summer, Healy has committed his future to a club he grew up supporting and is just as hungry as ever to bring silverware success to South Belfast.

"He signed a new three-year contract in the summer and it was important to the club to have that stability,” said McGivern. “He's planning for the future and our signings in more recent times have been young, hungry players, so he is building another really good squad for the future.

"I'm sure at some stage David will move onto something else, but he will leave behind a great legacy of what he has achieved at the club and leave behind a solid foundation for the future."

Club captain Jamie Mulgrew seems to be Healy’s heir apparent – he’s currently completing his UEFA Pro Licence while building up coaching experience with the club’s youth teams.

It would continue a Linfield tradition of handing an opportunity to young managers – Roy Coyle’s first job was at the Blues in 1975, David Jeffrey took over while still in his thirties and successor Warren Feeney was given a maiden senior role, just like Healy.

While not mentioning any names, McGivern admits the club have plans in place for the future, but wants to keep his current manager around for as long as possible.

"There's no doubt (that it’ll be a tough job replacing David),” he added. “Stepping into those shoes, as others have done in stepping into Roy Coyle or David Jeffrey's shoes, but that's what happens in football.

"We do have some succession planning in place but I hope that's a long way off and David is here for many more years to come.