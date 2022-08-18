Linfield hit by two-goal lead loss in late Europa first-leg drama

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Linfield goalkeeper Chris Johns is unable to keep out a late RFS Riga goal in the 2-2 draw across the Europa Conference League first-leg clash. Pic by Pacemaker.

The Blues now welcome RFS to Windsor Park on Thursday with honours even at 2-2 thanks to goals across each half by David aop men but a last-gasp double blow from the home side.

Linfield’s attempt to become the first Irish League side to reach the group stages of European competition will now come down to the second leg of the Europa Conference League clash in Belfast.

Fallon found the net on 38 minutes with a composed strike from inside the penalty area after bursting forward to meet Kirk Millar’s cutback pass.

Cooper then made his mark with 70 minutes gone by racing clear and driving into the danger area ahead of a fine finish.

RFS managed to close the gap off Austria-born Kevin Friesenbichler in the closing stages as the substitute steered home a decisive header.

Then Linfield lost the lead when Ziga Lipuscek found the net from distance over injury-time for 2-2.

The Blues have previously made exits in the Champions League and Europa League qualifying rounds this summer and must now produce home glory over the winners of last season’s Latvian trophy double.

Although frustrated at the loss of a lead so late on, Linfield can reflect on a first-half escape when Riga’s Petr Mares fired a penalty kick wide of the mark following handball against Kyle McClean.

Andrej Ilic offered an early threat for RFS then Alfusainey Jatta was denied by Chris Johns’ close-range stop.

Emerson cut in and fired wide at 0-0 plus the hosts came close to a first-half equaliser in the aftermath of Fallon’s strike when Cedric Kouadio failed to benefit from inside the box.

Linfield had attempts by Chris Shields and Jamie Mulgrew across the second half, with Johns alert to stop Emerson’s strike.

RFS RIGA: Steinbors, Vlalukin (Sorokins, 78), Jagodinskis, Lipuscek, Mares, Simkovic (Stuglis, 85), Jatta (Friesenbichler, 88), Panic, Emerson Santana, Ilic, Kouadia (Zjuzins, 55).

LINFIELD: Johns, M.Clarke, Roscoe, Hall (Newberry, 88), Finlayson, McClean (Palmer, 95), Shields, Fallon (Mulgrew, 79), Millar, Cooper, McDaid (Vertainen, 78).