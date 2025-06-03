Linfield in line for potential significant financial windfall as Everton and Wolves plot Trai Hume transfer

Linfield could be in line for a significant financial windfall with former star Trai Hume receiving reported interest from Everton, Wolves and clubs in Spain after helping Sunderland seal Premier League promotion.

The Northern Ireland international started his senior career with the Blues and also spent time on loan at boyhood club Ballymena United before earning a switch to the Black Cats in 2022.

After helping Sunderland win the League One play-offs a matter of months later, Hume has played a key role in recent seasons for the club and made 44 Championship appearances last term before celebrating top-flight promotion alongside international team-mate Dan Ballard following a play-off triumph over Sheffield United at Wembley.

The 23-year-old had previously been linked with Premier League interest and that has continued with Sky Sports News reporting Everton, Wolves and multiple clubs in LaLiga have all been tracking Hume.

Trai Hume shone at Linfield before joining Sunderland in 2022. (Photo by INPHO/Presseye/Declan Roughan)

With reports suggesting fees in excess of £15million would be required to prise Hume away from the Stadium of Light after he signed a new contract until 2027 with the option of an extra year in June 2023, Irish League champions Linfield could be set to bank a healthy sum.

It’s believed the South Belfast outfit would receive 15% of any transfer fee paid for Hume, leaving their potential windfall sitting in the millions.

Hume has enjoyed a sensational journey from Irish League star to Premier League player, but former boss David Healy, who himself spent three years on the books of Sunderland, always knew Hume had the potential to make it across the water.

"I knew at 15 or 16 how good Trai Hume was,” he said in a documentary produced by Sunderland earlier this year tracking Hume’s path. “The only surprising thing was that a club didn't take him at that age.

"Maybe he hadn't nailed down a definitive position where he was going to play. He played at right-back, centre-half, holding role in midfield.

"I was shocked, surprised but also very pleased when he didn't get picked at 16.

"There were one or two lesser clubs around League One or League Two who had showed interest and there was a tinge of disappointment from Trai and his father that they weren't afforded that opportunity, but we knew the calibre of player he was going to be and we were proven right."

Hume has also received high praise from Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris throughout a campaign where he played virtually every minute and provided nine goal contributions, including scoring in back-to-back 1-0 wins over Millwall and West Brom.