Linfield manager David Healy is determined to mine his milestone 500th game for pearls from Champions League pain as a platform for European progress in number 501.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hopes of another memorable result to mark his latest landmark within a trophy-laden career as Blues boss turned instead to home hurt over an aggregate loss last week to League of Ireland champions Shelbourne.

Ten-man Linfield walked off the Windsor Park pitch drained by ultimate defeat across two legs but Healy is determined to drag some positives from that exit when his players return tonight to European competition in the UEFA Conference League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A second shot at summer success in Europe has resulted in a swift turnaround as Linfield visit Lithuania and a first-leg meeting with Zalgiris in the Conference League’s second qualifying round.

Linfield manager David Healy during the Champions League exit to Shelbourne at Windsor Park. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Returning home from Vilnius with victory – or, at minimum, a result to maintain belief for the home date next Thursday – would help deliver some step forward from the Shelbourne setback.

"Hopefully going forward we can build on the performance...the hard work away from home and our performance tonight,” said Healy as he reflected on the 1-1 draw in Belfast against Shels and overall 2-1 aggregate loss. "It's important we build on those last two games (Shelbourne), the players are in the mindset...they know when they come to training they need to work hard, we're still trying to improve the standards.

"The players are disappointed, I'm disappointed for them, disappointed for the staff because I thought we got a lot right, tactically (against Shelbourne)."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Healy quick to praise the mentality of his players, he highlighted hopes of time between the Shelbourne second leg and Zalgiris first leg as crucial towards arming the Blues squad with the right tactical tools.

"We were there three, four years ago...we'll prepare as best we can,” said Healy. "We can't go and physically see them like we could with Shelbourne but we'll look at the games.

"We'll do our best to give the players the correct information, hopefully the right set-up, another week to improve fitness levels and our third competitive game (of the summer).”

With over 5,800 Linfield fans within the 7,000-plus attendance at Windsor Park against Shelbourne, the Blues posted the biggest European home attendance since a Cup Winners’ Cup clash with Shakhtar Donetsk in 1995.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Healy has called on the fanbase to continue with such strong backing as Linfield prepare to face a Zalgiris side with 20 competitive fixtures in the legs behind preparations compared to the defending Irish League champions’ two.

"I thought the support that was generated, the people through the door, certainly helps,” said Healy on the official Linfield social media platforms. "It gives the players a little bit more impetus and a little bit of an edge to play.

"The fans were very good tonight (against Shelbourne at Windsor Park), certainly very good in Dublin.

"I know people might only come to a cup final or a Champions League game but it's important as a football club we generate bigger support, more income.