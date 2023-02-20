McKay joined the Windsor Park outfit from Dundela in January and was handed his first start in Saturday’s 2-0 Danske Bank Premiership victory over Carrick Rangers.

He was injured whilst contesting an aerial duel in the 23rd minute, bringing a premature end to just his second ever Linfield appearance.

It was the second injury that Healy had to contend with as Robbie McDaid left the pitch on a stretcher after only five minutes with a knee injury.

Ryan McKay has his shot saved by Ross Glendinning

Second half goals from the returning Eetu Vertainen – his 16th in the league this season – and Kyle McClean leaves Linfield four points adrift of leaders Larne.

"I'm pleased with the three points and with the clean sheet,” Healy said on Linfield’s social media channels. “A few things went on today which are concerning in terms of injuries so we wish them well.

"Ryan stepped in for his full debut today and unfortunately had to come off so he had to go to hospital and he will be assessed. We wish Ryan well.

"His family were here and excited to see him start so that's a disappointing one for a player so young and keen that he would have been today.

"I spoke to him at half-time to reassure and assure him that I have no doubt going forward. He has made a good contribution since he has been in in terms of learning, development and being in and around the group.

"I've no doubt going forward that he will make many more starts in the blue of Linfield.

"I thought (Robbie's) was much more serious at the time. It looks like the medical staff have probably had to possibly put his knee back in - it looked like it was dislocated a bit and you could hear he was distressed. It's gutting to be honest.

"The game becomes a little bit stop-start. Stevie Gordon went down for them with I think a dislocated shoulder. The first half was probably a little bit of a non-event with not much happening apart from the injuries.

"We made the changes at half-time and it's unfortunate for the two lads Max (Haygarth) and Andy (Clarke) to be taken off but you only get one stoppage in the second half and we had already made two in the first half so we had to be smarter at half-time.