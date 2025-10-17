Linfield midfielder admits Challenge Cup glory 'would just mean everything' ahead of Cliftonville final

Linfield’s Mia Fitzsimmons admits lifting the Women's Challenge Cup crown “would just mean everything” ahead of their Windsor Park showdown against Cliftonville.

The Blues, who finished third in this season’s Premiership, haven’t tasted competition success since 2016, losing out in both the 2018 and 2019 showpiece deciders, and are set to meet the defending champions on Saturday evening.

On route to the final, Ryan McConville’s Linfield eliminated Larne and rivals Glentoran – the East Belfast outfit have dominated the Challenge Cup since its creation in 2005, winning it 11 times, including five on the trot between 2018 and 2023 – while Cliftonville navigated their way past Crusaders and Derry City.

Fitzsimmons was a teenager when she last contested a Challenge Cup final and is determined to add further to Linfield’s trophy cabinet.

Linfield's Mia Fitzsimmons. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

"In my only cup final, so far, we got beaten by the Glens 1-0," Fitzsimmons told BBC Sport NI. "After that season, I was thrown in the deep end and played week in, week out as a 16-year-old and to win this, would make it all worth it.

"We've stayed, we've had some horrific results and we travel 30 miles up and 30 miles home and it would just mean everything.

"The last game in the league for us against Cliftonville was a narrow defeat and we had our chances and the games have been similar throughout the season.

"It is going to be really tight on Saturday and no one is coming into it as a favourite or underdog, it's just a 'winner takes all' situation."

Cliftonville celebrated Challenge Cup success as part of a memorable treble last season, but this term they’re looking to bounce back from the disappointment of losing their Premiership crown to Glentoran on the final day of the campaign.

Northern Ireland international Kelsie Burrows admits lifting the trophy this time around would mean even more than last season’s triumph, which was the Reds’ first since 2015.

"Everyone is really excited, this is where you want to be," Burrows told BBC Sport NI. "The girls have worked so hard this season and to have another chance to get the trophy is brilliant.