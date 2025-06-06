Linfield pay tribute to 'remarkable person' Paul Butler on first anniversary of his passing

Linfield have paid tribute to “remarkable person” Paul Butler on the first anniversary of his tragic passing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Irish League football family mourned the death of the Blues’ physiotherapist last summer with condolences and tributes pouring in from across Northern Ireland and beyond.

Butler was remembered throughout the most recent season by the South Belfast club with his father and two sons, Oliver and Jacob, joining David Healy’s side in their final home match, parading the Premiership title around Windsor Park after Linfield reclaimed the Gibson Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Today marks one year since the tragic passing of our former physiotherapist, Paul Butler,” Linfield posted on social media. “We remember Paul with deep respect, heartfelt gratitude, and great fondness – not only for his outstanding work and dedication during his time at the club, but for the remarkable person he was.

Linfield have paid tribute to Paul Butler on the first anniversary of his tragic passing. (Photo by Linfield FC)

“Everyone at the club continues to keep Paul’s family in our thoughts today.”

Butler was a much-loved member of Healy’s backroom staff which also includes the likes of Ross Oliver, George McCartney, Terry Hayes, Patrick Noble, Gary Eccles and Willie McKeown amongst others.

It was an incredibly difficult year for Linfield off the pitch with Butler’s passing followed by the tragic loss of former player Michael Newberry and Andy Kerr MBE, who held various positions across 53 years of service at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after Linfield’s final match of last season where they were joined by the Butler family, Healy insisted Windsor Park would always be a place those who loved Paul could congregate in his memory.

"I’ve been on record to say how tough this year has been and you can’t do it on your own – you need solid people who are not only good at their jobs but good at understanding situations that we’ve had this year,” he told the club’s media channel. "I thank each and every one for their continued support for me, for the players and my job becomes so much easier on a matchday with the squad of people we have behind and the squad of players.

"It was a brilliant tribute we had at the end with Trevor Butler being here, Paul’s two young boys...slightly emotional to be honest.

"Those two young boys parading the trophy around meant a great deal to me and the staff, and I know it did for the Butler family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We don’t have Paul with us in terms of his presence, but Windsor will always be a place for the Butler family and us to congregate together in memory of Paul.”

Friday also marks the first anniversary of the passing of supporter Gary Galbraith, who began following Linfield in his youth and attended some of their most memorable games before starting – and editing – Blues fanzine ‘One Team in Ulster’ in the 1990s.

He was also involved in the formation of Radio Linfield alongside Jonathan Lamont and Peter Mullan and served as a club volunteer for over 20 years at Windsor Park.

Linfield Historical Society posted on social media: “Remembering today on the first anniversary of his passing our friend Gary Galbraith.