Linfield star admits losing David Healy to Scottish side Raith Rovers would be 'massive' blow to Irish League club
Healy has enjoyed a trophy-laden almost nine-year tenure in south Belfast, winning five Premiership titles and two Irish Cup crowns since being appointed in October 2015.
The 45-year-old led the Blues to another victory on Saturday as they defeated Loughgall 5-1 – a win in which Roscoe scored twice to help extend Linfield’s perfect start to the new campaign – but assistant Ross Oliver was sent to face the written press at full-time with Healy remaining quiet on the ongoing Raith link.
Linfield yesterday confirmed an official approach by Scottish second-tier side Raith seeking permission to talk to Healy and The Scotsman – a National World sister title to the News Letter – reported the Kirkcaldy outfit had agreed personal terms with the former Rangers striker to become their new manager, with negotiations set to take place over a compensation package with the Blues.
Northern Ireland’s record goalscorer has been linked with numerous managerial vacancies over recent years, including Grimsby Town and Preston North End, and Roscoe hailed Healy’s impact.
"I don't think it impacts players in the dressing room,” said Roscoe on preparing for their weekend game amid speculation. “We see what everybody else sees and that's about as far as it goes.
"We know we've to put in a performance and we've done that today - what will be will be. We know nothing more than anybody else who is reading the same things.
"It would be massive (blow). He has been here for almost nine years and he brought me here the first time and brought me back again so I have so much time for him and I love playing for him. It's football at the end of the day and what will be will be.
"I'm surprised he has been here so long because what he has done over the years is unbelievable and to win the amount of trophies he has and to keep going year after year, you can only say he deserves it if he ends up going."
Raith have been on the hunt for a new boss since taking the decision to sack Ian Murray on August 4 – just one match into the new Scottish Championship season – with Healy seemingly chosen as the man to help guide them into the top-flight of Scottish football.
They lost 2-0 to Ayr United on Saturday, which leaves the Stark’s Park outfit sitting seventh in the Scottish Championship after three matches ahead of next weekend’s clash with Livingston, who signed Matthew Clarke and Daniel Finlayson from Linfield this summer.
The fact Healy has generated attention comes as no surprise to his assistant Oliver, but he admitted it’ll take “something special” to lure him away.
"Yeah 100% (it would take something special for Healy to leave Linfield),” he said. “He loves Linfield so it would be something special.
"It wasn’t difficult (to prepare for Loughgall game amid speculation) because we keep everything on a level field all the time. We don’t speak about it much and get on with things which is our job.
"Why wouldn’t they (clubs come calling)? There are other managers in this league as well that they could have a look at too and I don’t see why they shouldn’t because if they’re doing the job well enough where they are there’s no reason not to.”
Linfield chairman Roy McGivern stated his desire to retain Healy’s services, posting on social media: “We remain determined to retain the services of our manager David Healy to drive us onto further success this season and beyond.”
