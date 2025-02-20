Linfield star highlights team-mate who 'probably doesn't get the credit he deserves' as Blues target 'number 57'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Linfield defender Ben Hall feels team-mate Matthew Fitzpatrick “probably doesn't get the credit he deserves” for his consistent performances which have helped put the Blues on the cusp of securing Premiership title glory.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 30-year-old, who will miss Saturday’s clash against former club Coleraine due to suspension, has been in splendid form in recent weeks, netting four times in seven league appearances since signing a new two-year contract extension at Windsor Park last month.

In total, Fitzpatrick has scored 24 times in 78 matches across all competitions for Linfield after arriving from Glenavon in 2023 and has been a mainstay in a side which is now 19 points clear at the league’s summit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boss David Healy has spoken many times about the other attributes to Fitzpatrick’s game which helps his side tick, often linking up with talisman Joel Cooper and providing a physical presence which occupies defenders, allowing his fellow attackers to thrive.

Linfield defender Ben Hall has praised the impact made by team-mate Matthew Fitzpatrick this season. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

"Fitzy every week is seven or eight out of 10 for us,” Hall told BBC Sportsound. “He probably doesn't get the credit he deserves sometimes and he is massive for this team...he's starting to get the rewards now of goals and assists so long may that continue.”

Fitzpatrick netted the winner in last weekend’s win over Loughgall which helped Linfield maintain their hefty points advantage and Healy admits he’s a key cog in the Blues machine.

"One or two decisions over the last number of weeks and months that have gone against Fitzy and us at times,” he told the club’s media channel. “I thought it was a soft yellow card against Loughgall and he will miss the game with the five yellows he has picked up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He has been a big part to this season. Our supporters have bought into what he brings to the team and football club...everybody wants centre-forwards to score goals and he's doing that now.

"His all-round game is more important to me, what he brings to the team, the individuals around him and he's a key component to the way we want to play."

Linfield further reinforced their attacking options during the recent transfer window with Scottish duo Kieran Offord and Callumn Morrison arriving on permanent deals.

The Blues paid a six-figure fee to St Mirren to sign 20-year-old striker Offord, who scored 10 times in 21 league matches in a successful loan spell at Crusaders before netting his maiden Linfield goal in their crucial win over Larne, while Morrison was named Scottish League One Player of the Year last season alongside winning the Golden Boot at Falkirk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It gives us options,” added Hall on the club’s January arrivals. “We've had lots of injury problems this season and maybe not had as many players to pick from as we would like, but those guys coming in gives us a boost at a vital time of the season and hopefully it's enough to get us over the line.

"At this stage of the season it's just all about winning and we were able to keep a clean sheet (against Loughgall last weekend) and get three points.