Linfield star insists Coleraine 'can’t spend that sort of money and not be a challenger' for Irish League glory

Linfield midfielder Chris Shields is taking Coleraine’s Premiership title credentials seriously, declaring “you can’t spend that sort of money and not be a challenger”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Under the ownership of Henry Ross, the Bannsiders have made a significant statement of intent in the summer transfer window, adding reigning Premiership Player of the Year Joel Cooper, Stephen Fallon, Will Patching and Kodi Lyons-Foster, who was named in last season’s NIFWA Team of the Year for his performances at Glentoran, to a squad managed by Ruaidhri Higgins.

The Showgrounds outfit haven’t tasted Gibson Cup glory since 1974, finishing runners-up three times in four seasons under Oran Kearney between 2017/18 and 2020/21, but are widely expected to challenge for major honours this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They’ll have to make up a 30-point gap on Linfield, but Blues boss David Healy has previously stated Coleraine are “absolutely” favourites for league glory.

Linfield regained the Premiership title in style last season. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Having played alongside Higgins as the pair won the League of Ireland Premier Division together at Dundalk and then worked under him as a coach, Shields knows the demands which will be set at the County Londonderry club and insists they have to be considered challengers.

"Definitely,” said Shields when asked if Coleraine are contenders. “You can’t spend that sort of money and not be a challenger.

"You can’t go and nab the league’s best player from last season, you can’t have a seasoned striker like Declan McManus, Stevie Fallon, Lyons-Foster was in Team of the Year, you could keep going on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They’ve assembled a good squad alongside the players who have been there for years like Lyndon Kane, Jamie Glackin, Dean Jarvis.

"I know Ruaidhri very well, know the standards that he drives and what he’ll be expecting from the players. He was a serial winner throughout his career.

"I played with him, played under him when he was assistant manager at Dundalk and I know what he’ll demand. He will have that Coleraine team firing and I’d say they’ll be expected to challenge for the league, if not win it.”

Linfield enjoyed historic success last season, becoming the first team to wrap up a Premiership title before the split and ultimately finished 22 points clear at the summit, but Shields doesn’t foresee a similar situation this time around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It means absolutely nothing now,” he added. “You can’t rest on your laurels now...you’ll be very lucky to have another season like that.

"Don’t get me wrong, I’d love to be sitting in mid-March with the Gibson Cup secured, but with the way Coleraine have recruited, Glentoran, Larne are experienced, I can’t see it happening like that this season.

"We’ve a settled squad. We did a lot of business in January and that can help, we all know each other inside and out. It was very much a squad effort last season with how many injuries we had throughout the winter months and players needing to play in different positions.

"That’s what was most satisfying about it that everyone played their part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don’t think anybody has ever interviewed a Linfield player and when asked their goals for the season they’ve ever answered anything other than winning the league. That’s very much the same this year.