Irish Premiership champions Linfield have been drawn against Shelbourne in a blockbuster first qualifying round tie in the UEFA Champions League.

David Healy’s men will take on their Republic of Ireland counterparts on July 8/9 (first leg) and July 15/16 (second leg) after the draw was made at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

The Blues will be away for the first leg before hosting Damien Duff’s side at Windsor Park the following week.

Linfield’s reward for storming to their 57th league title was a return to the Champions League for the first time in three years.

The Blues were seeded for the first round and could have faced either Inter Club d’Escaldes from Andorra, FC Differdange 03 from Luxembourg, Víkingur from Faroe Islands and KF Egnatia of Albania.

But it is the Republic of Ireland champions who Healy’s side will lock horns with – a repeat of the 2005 Setanta Cup final which Linfield won 2-0 in a one-off fixture.

Progressing through the first round, just like they did in 2022 against Welsh champions The New Saints, would ensure Linfield at least a Conference League play-off spot as they look to follow in Larne’s footsteps.

Linfield have been on the verge of making it into the group stages of European football before, losing in a Europa League play-off to Qarabag in 2019 and agonisingly missing out in the final seconds of a Conference League play-off against RFS three years later.

Midfield general Chris Shields – who was twice involved in the Europa League group stages with Dundalk – has targeted a place in the group stage, just like Larne last season.

"I love Europe,” said Shields on the club’s social media. “In my European experience, you need a slice of luck and a scalp to do well but we’ll be aiming for the League Phase.