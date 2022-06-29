Linfield to take on familiar face as The New Saints announce signing

Linfield are set to come up against a familiar face when they come up against The New Saints in their Champions League qualifying round first leg next week!

By Steven Crawford
Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 10:29 am
Updated Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 11:00 am

The Saints have just announced the signing of former Glenavon midfielder Josh Daniels.

Daniels, who also played for Derry City in the League of Ireland, has signed on at Park Hall following his release from Shrewsbury Town at the end of last season.

The 26-year-old famously netted for the Lurgan Blues against Norwegian outfit Molde, who had a young Erling Haaland in their ranks, in the first leg of a Europa League qualifier at Mourneview Park four years ago.

Josh Daniels left Shrewsbury Town at the end of last season

His form in the Irish League earned him his move to the Shrews.

He played 50 times across League One, EFL Cup, and FA Cup fixtures during his stay, but Daniels is now looking forward to getting started is Oswestry.

“I’m really happy to be here and get started,” he told the club website.

“It’s a new challenge for me and I’m really looking forward to it.”

The New Saints head coach, Anthony Limbrick, said it is a "real coup" for the club to land the winger.

“We’ve been monitoring Josh for some time now and adding him to the squad is a real coup for The New Saints.

“He’s an exciting ball-carrying winger who can get you up the pitch, and he arrives with both European and English Football League experience.

“A good age and a good character, he’ll fit in very well here at Park Hall.”

