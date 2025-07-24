Linfield's European dream alive heading into winner-takes-all Conference League clash at Windsor Park
Dropping into the Conference League after losing 2-1 on aggregate in their Champions League showdown against League of Ireland kings Shelbourne, Linfield returned to face a Zalgiris side they took on in 2021, losing out 5-2 across two legs on that occasion.
David Healy’s men were defensively solid and while they ultimately couldn’t take any of their goalscoring opportunities, they’ll be confident of progressing in front of home support next Thursday.
Healy made two changes to the Blues side that drew 1-1 against Shelbourne in Belfast last week with Sam Roscoe replacing the suspended Ben Hall while Kieran Offord was drafted in for Callumn Morrison.
Linfield captain Jamie Mulgrew was booked after six minutes for bringing down Machop Chol just outside the box before Euan East had to be alert to deny the hosts an opener, making a crucial clearance to thwart Yuri Kendysh.
Dino Salcinovic then danced his way through a number of opposition defenders but couldn’t trouble Chris Johns with his powerful shot.
Zalgiris goalkeeper Carlos Olses comfortably saved an effort from Matthew Fitzpatrick after fine link-up play between the Blues striker and Chris Shields while his opposite number Johns was also kept busy, coming off his line to smartly stop Liviu Antal taking advantage.
Linfield were dealt an injury blow on the stroke of half-time when Scottish star East was forced off – he was replaced by Scot Whiteside – as the two sides went into the break level despite both looking threatening.
Chol was involved again shortly after the restart as he headed Ovidijus Verbickas’ cross narrowly past the post.
There was a nervous moment for Olses when he rushed off his line in an attempt to gather Ethan McGee’s throw in, dropping the ball before being bailed out by Ebenezer Ofori’s clearance.
Olses was forced in to action to deny Fitzpatrick with 15 minutes left to play while there was a welcome return for Kyle McClean in the closing stages – the midfielder hadn’t featured since March.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.