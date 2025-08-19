Linfield's 'preferred outcome' is rubber-stamped as clash with Shelbourne to take place on the same night as concert
It had been speculated that the UEFA Conference League game would be brought forward by a day to ease traffic and security concerns as Sam Fender takes to the stage at the outdoor gig.
However, after dialogue involving Linfield, UEFA and the PSNI - the game will definitely now take place on Thursday, August 28 (KO 7.45pm), with the winners over two legs progressing to the league phase of Europe's third-tier competition.
Speaking to the News Letter, Linfield chairman Roy McGivern explained how home supporters will enter and leave the ground via Donegall Avenue and Lisburn Road, with Shelbourne fans being escorted in by the PSNI.
"Playing on the Thursday night was the club’s preferred outcome,” he said.
"We are also trying to fit in other games around this...so it’s been tricky.
"We’ve obviously had to clarify certain issues with the PSNI and our security team Eventsec, but we’ve had all the assurances and tickets will go on sale tonight.
"There’s been two previous occasions when a big football match has taken place at Windsor Park, and then a concert at Boucher, so we know how to manage it.
“We’ve also been given guarantees regarding Shelbourne fans in terms of entering the ground.
"Full details for the fixture will be released closer to the game.”
The two teams met each other in Champions League qualifying just last month, with more than 7000 fans going through the turnstiles at Windsor Park.
The first leg takes place at Shelbourne's home ground of Tolka Park this Thursday (KO 7.45pm), and whoever progresses to the league phase is in line to receive more than €3 million.
Meanwhile, the Northern Ireland Football League has confirmed that Linfield will travel to the Coleraine Showgrounds on Sunday, August 31.
The game was due to be played two days earlier but has had to be re-arranged due to the fixture scheduling of the second-leg against Shelbourne.
The Blues have already had two Premiership games postponed so far due to their European involvement.