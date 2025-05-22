Liverpool's Conor Bradley makes Northern Ireland return as Michael O'Neill names squad for June friendlies

Liverpool defender Conor Bradley has returned to Northern Ireland’s squad for their June friendlies against Denmark and Iceland, fresh off signing a new long-term contract with the Premier League champions.

The 21-year-old, who was named Northern Ireland Player of the Year for 2024 and also captained his country on two occasions, missed the last international window in March through injury but has been drafted back in having since recovered.

Sunderland’s play-off semi-final hero Dan Ballard is also set to be involved having been absent for fixtures against Switzerland and Sweden while Preston North End midfielder Alistair McCann and St Mirren’s Caolan Boyd-Munce are included.

Having withdrawn from the previous squad late after picking up an injury, Huddersfield Town striker Dion Charles takes his place as Northern Ireland prepare for a trip to Copenhagen on June 7 before hosting Iceland at Windsor Park three days later.

Conor Bradley was named Northern Ireland's Player of the Year for 2024. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Jamie Donley has retained his place in the panel and will arrive for his second international camp on the back of a League One play-off final for Leyton Orient, where he has spent the season on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

Bolton Wanderers defender Eoin Toal, Kofi Balmer, Oxford United defender Ciaron Brown, Rangers winger Ross McCausland and midfielder Jordan Thompson, who has just signed for Preston North End, have missed out on the squad.

Northern Ireland are due to train in Marbella for four days ahead of the friendly against the Danes.

Goalkeepers – Pierce Charles (Sheffield Wednesday), Conor Hazard (Plymouth Argyle), Luke Southwood (Bolton Wanderers).

Defenders – Trai Hume and Daniel Ballard (both Sunderland), Brodie Spencer (Huddersfield Town), Conor Bradley (Liverpool), Ruairi McConville (Norwich City), Paddy McNair (San Diego FC), Terry Devlin (Portsmouth), Aaron Donnelly (Dundee).

Midfielders – George Saville (Millwall), Shea Charles (Southampton), Alistair McCann (Preston North End), Isaac Price (West Bromwich Albion), Paul Smyth (Queens Park Rangers), Ethan Galbraith (Leyton Orient), Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock), Justin Devenny(Crystal Palace), Caolan Boyd-Munce (St Mirren), Callum Marshall (West Ham United), Jamie Donley (Leyton Orient, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur).