"It's about making sure they know what their jobs are and appeal to personal pride.

Loughgall’s interim management team will include two former trophy-winning captains as the club continues to adjust following the exit last week of Dean Smith after over eight years as boss.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A claim of ‘unfair dismissal’ was issued against Loughgall last Thursday by Smith’s legal team in the aftermath of a club statement that declared his departure “by mutual consent”.

Jamie Bryson’s JWB Consultancy firm sent a statement last Friday to the News Letter that “it can be stated unequivocally that Mr Smith had not, and has not, reached any mutual agreement with the club to part company”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is understood negotiations between the legal teams over a resolution have now started.

Darragh Peden (right) during his playing time at Loughgall. (Photo by Paul Irwin)

Against the backdrop of that legal dispute, Loughgall have had to also focus on player preparations with the club 12 points behind Carrick Rangers at the bottom of the Sports Direct Premiership after 31 games.

Smith was last week joined in leaving Loughgall by brother and assistant manager Andy, plus backroom staff of Daniel Wright, Alan Teggart and Jay Willis.

As a result, Loughgall confirmed last Friday evening an emergency management team of the club’s general manager, David Johnstone, alongside former captain Steven Ferguson to handle matchday duties on Saturday against Larne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That clash between the Premiership’s bottom club and the top-flight’s defending champions finished in a 1-0 win for Larne at Lakeview Park.

Johnstone and Ferguson have agreed to continue on in charge of first-team affairs on an interim basis – with the addition of Darragh Peden now confirmed.

Peden enjoyed a successful playing career with the Villagers including time as captain and, like Ferguson, has been serving the club within the Loughgall Youth set-up.

"There's good players in there...Dean (Smith) signed a lot of very, very good players for the football club,” said Johnstone, who is now in his third spell as Loughgall caretaker boss. "That's to his credit...you're not worrying about the quality of player in the dressing room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's about making sure they know what their jobs are and appeal to personal pride.

"The club's the club...managers, players and coaches come and go.

"But you want any player wearing the shirt on any given day to have that desire to perform in the shirt, have a pride in the shirt and to give the very best performance they can give.

"That's all we asked of the players.”