Loughgall forward seals Scotland transfer while ex-Portadown striker makes Irish League move

Loughgall forward Robbie Mahon has returned to Scotland after joining League Two outfit Edinburgh City.

The 21-year-old arrived at Lakeview Park in January from Dundalk and made 11 Premiership appearances, scoring once during a 5-2 league defeat to Ballymena United, as the Villagers suffered relegation.

Mahon came through the ranks at League of Ireland outfit Bohemians before joining Motherwell and during his time at Fir Park enjoyed loan spells with Dunfermline Athletic and Edinburgh City.

The winger is now returning to Meadowbank Stadium, where he scored seven goals and provided two assists in 16 league outings during his previous stint.

Robbie Mahon celebrates scoring for Loughgall in their Irish Cup win over Dollingstown. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

Mahon is the latest Loughgall departure following the likes of Jamie Rea, Tiernan Kelly and Nathan Gartside as Darren Murphy’s men prepare for life back in Northern Ireland’s second-tier.

Elsewhere, former Coleraine and Portadown striker Cathair Friel has joined Premier Intermediate League outfit Portstewart.

The 32-year-old departed Shamrock Park in January and had recently been playing for BDPL Intermediate side Newtowne, but will now make the step back up to Irish League level.

Friel has also previously enjoyed spells with Carrick Rangers and Ballymena United, and now returns to a club where he spent time as a teenager.

“I just can't wait to get started,” said Friel. “I know a few of the lads who have signed there since January and they’ve had nothing but positive things to say about the environment, where the club’s going, the quality in sessions and the all-round feel-good factor.

"The signings made so far are all good ones and I’m looking forward to getting in, getting to work and hopefully scoring goals to help take the club where they want to go”

Portstewart manager Mo Mahon added: “We are delighted to have Cathair on board.

"His experience and career so far speaks for itself, I've seen him play loads of times and always admired his eye for goal then after speaking to some of my peers in management, they had nothing but good things to say about his character, ability and application.