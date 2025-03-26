Loughgall in talks with Darren Murphy as manager target confirms Finn Harps exit to 'fully focus on my circumstances'
Murphy – a former Irish League player, coach and boss – is now considered favourite for the role of permanent Loughgall manager following Dean Smith’s departure earlier this month after over eight years in charge.
Finn Harps confirmed on Tuesday night that Murphy had left the club, following Loughgall approaching the League of Ireland First Division outfit seeking permission to approach the target.
Once Finn Harps gave the green light for negotiations with Loughgall, Murphy felt it best to make a full break.
"It would be unfair to everyone to try and juggle two different situations leading up to any outcome,” said Murphy. “This way, Finn Harps can make plans to move forward and I can fully focus on my circumstances.”
The 50-year-old Murphy was a spectator last weekend in Loughgall’s final pre-split Premiership fixture – a 2-1 victory over Ballymena United which marked a first league win since last November and only fourth of the campaign.
"Darren goes to a large number of our games, he lives local to Loughgall,” said Loughgall chairman Sam Nicholson over the weekend of Murphy, who was also in attendance for the early stages of Saturday’s Glenavon v Larne game in Lurgan which featured his son Harry. "He’s been at the club for many, many games this season.”
Legal talks over Smith’s departure were finally resolved last week with what an official statement described as “an amicable agreement”.
Loughgall sit bottom of the Premiership in a second successive season at senior level, trailing Carrick Rangers by nine points with five post-split fixtures remaining – starting on Tuesday, April 1 away to Ballymena.
David Johnstone, the club’s general manager, was recently appointed caretaker boss for the third time in his association with Loughgall – with support from two former first-team captains in Steven Ferguson and Darragh Peden.