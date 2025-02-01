The IFA ruling of a breach of two of its disciplinary articles relates to last Saturday’s 2-1 loss against Glentoran in the Sports Direct Premiership.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Loughgall officials provided an update on Saturday to the club’s response following an Irish Football Association 15-game ban charge for manager Dean Smith.

In the latest IFA Notice of Complaints, Smith is listed as receiving a 10-match ban and £500 fine under Article 23.1 of the Disciplinary Code, plus a five-game suspension and £100 fine under Article 14.15.

Article 14.15 reads: ARTICLE 14 MISCONDUCT BY PLAYERS, OFFICIALS OR MATCH OFFICIALS (OUTSIDE LAW 12 OF THE LAWS OF THE GAME) - 14.15: A player or official who is reported for unsporting conduct towards a match official will be sanctioned with a minimum 5 match standard suspension and a £100 fine imposed on their club.

Article 23.1 reads: ARTICLE 23 DISCRIMINATION – 23.1: Any person who offends the dignity or integrity of a person or group of people through contemptuous, discriminatory or derogatory words or actions concerning race, skin colour, ethnicity, nationality, social origin, gender, disability, sexual orientation, language, religion, sectarianism, political or any other opinion, wealth, birth or any other status or any other reason shall be sanctioned with a suspension lasting at least ten matches or a specific period. Furthermore, a fine shall be imposed. Where the perpetrator is a player a minimum fine of £500 will be imposed on senior clubs, £250 imposed on intermediate clubs and £150 imposed on junior clubs. If the perpetrator is an official, the fine imposed shall be a minimum of £1000 on senior clubs, £450 on intermediate clubs and £250 on junior clubs. If the perpetrator(s) cannot be identified, the Committee may sanction the club to which they are deemed to belong.

Loughgall manager Dean Smith standing on the sidelines watching his side defeat Dollingstown in Saturday's Clearer Water Irish Cup sixth-round tie. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

Both are scheduled to take effect from Monday.

The IFA ruling of a breach of two of its disciplinary articles relates to last Saturday’s 2-1 loss against Glentoran in the Sports Direct Premiership.

A Loughgall statement published on Friday across social media platforms read: “On behalf of Loughgall FC. We have received correspondence from the IFA regarding our first-team manager Dean Smith. We are currently reviewing the information and considering our options of appeal. We will make further comment in due course.”