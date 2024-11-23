Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Loughgall remain bottom of the Premiership table and four points adrift of Glenavon after Saturday’s 4-0 defeat to Cliftonville. Here’s what manager Dean Smith said after the match:

On the match

"I can’t be too critical of the players because we were down to the bare bones today. I think we counted eight or nine first team players missing, so to put in the performance we did without those players, I can’t be too critical.

"We’ve blooded a lot of young players today...you’d like to do it a different way and different time. You’d want to do it slowly but we’d no option today so we can’t be too critical.

Loughgall's Robbie Norton battles with Ronan Doherty. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

“Pablo (Andrade) had to play today and that’s his first game in 12 weeks. It’s not the perfect way to bring someone back in against a team like Cliftonville. We’ve had better days at the office.

"We’ve two centre-halves in Lewis Francis and Luke Cartwright out injured so we’re moving Tiernan (Kelly) into centre-back and moving square pegs into round holes at the minute.

"I thought for 45 minutes we were very much in the game and it’s a 12-minute spell that we concede the two that kills the game a bit. I thought we were super up to 45 minutes, kept our shape really well and we could have nicked something.

"I’ve never played in a match where we only got our first free-kick in the 87th minute – I find that amazing. The officials certainly weren’t at fault for the result but we’d have liked a bit more protection than we’ve got today.”

On the challenge of trying to stop Joe Gormley

"I thought his second goal was a touch of class. It’s a typical Joe Gormley finish.

"Sometimes when you get that much time running through on goal you lose yourself, but not with Joe. He’s clinical in that area and he finished it really well.”

On if it’s easy to write this one off after injuries and opposition

"That’s exactly what it is. We’re no further off than we were before the game so we’re in the same situation, which we’d have taken if we’re being totally honest.

"Given the 45 minutes we got a bit of confidence in our performance but you can see we ran out of legs a bit, especially in the last 20 minutes.”

On if it’s difficult to stop players taking results home and if it can linger

"It’s easy to say ‘draw a line under it’ but as a manager you don’t want them to forget about it that quickly either because it shows they care, want to be at the football club and are here for all the right reasons.

"If somebody goes after the whistle ‘that’s me, I’m ready for the next game’ you’d certainly worry a bit, but today you can see our players are hurting in there and that’s fantastic for me because it shows they care and want to be here.

"This football club has probably no right to be where we are given the resources of lots around us. It’s credit to these players. We don’t forget what happened last year but understand it’s a tougher league and environment.