Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Loughgall manager Dean Smith was left frustrated after his side couldn’t capitalise on numerical advantage against nine-man Ballymena United, ultimately falling to a 3-2 defeat at Lakeview Park. Here’s what he had to say after the match:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ON THE MATCH

"It’s not good enough, that’s the overall outcome of it. When you concede goals like we do and then on the other hand don’t score goals when you’ve so much dominant possession, you’re not going to win too many games.”

ADAM TOWE GOAL AND CONCEDING STRAIGHT AFTER

Loughgall manager Dean Smith. (Photo by Sarah Harkness/Pacemaker Press)

"Adam is definitely one for the future and it’s a great run, a driving run with great pace and energy and he deserved a bit of luck at the end of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To then do what we did straight from kick-off, Ballymena don’t touch the ball and they end up scoring...it sums up our season and it was laughable.

"We keep saying this, Ballymena didn’t have to work too hard for their goals today. We had 35 minutes of domination in terms of men on the pitch and the ball and Ballymena don’t give up too many chances.

"On the other hand, we give up easy goals week in, week out and it has to stop.”

ON NOT BEING TOUGH TO BEAT

“No we’re not – we’re the gift that keeps on giving. It’s something like Ballymena’s second win in 10 and I believe one of the goalscorers hadn’t scored in 17 or 18 matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At the minute, Loughgall are the team to play if you’re struggling. You don’t even have to play us at home, you can come to our place and we’ll hand it on a plate to you.”

HOW DO YOU TURN IT AROUND?

"If I knew the answer I’d be doing it a lot quicker. We are 21 games in and if I had the answer I’d certainly have tried to fix it by now.

"At the minute we have to take a real good look at ourselves and nobody more so than me, it starts with me and my name is above the door.

"I take responsibility for the players going on to the pitch and I pick the team and the formations, so I’m the first person that has to look at it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a group we have to start looking within ourselves and get back to what I’d call a Loughgall performance.”

FRUSTRATION WITH OFFICIALS

"I think both teams were frustrated – we’d two sending offs, seven yellows and I wouldn’t have classed it as a dirty game whatsoever.

"I keep saying this week after week, that referee has done us a few times this year and his performance levels are sub-standard. He’s inconsistent at best.