Loughgall manager Dean Smith admits Saturday’s 2-1 Premiership defeat to Glentoran is “really hard to take” after frustration over the penalty call which Joe Thomson ultimately slammed home to secure three points at Lakeview Park.

The Villagers took a lead into half-time through Nathaniel Ferris’ smart finish before Thomson, who only joined from Larne earlier this week, marked his debut with a memorable brace.

Here’s what Smith had to say after the match:

THOUGHTS ON THE MATCH?

Loughgall manager Dean Smith. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

“I thought we were excellent and it’s another week where we have to talk about the officials.

"We’ve just seen their winning goal back, the penalty, and it hits Ben Murdock straight in the face.

"The referee has just told me that the linesman who is 40 yards away has given it with a strong shout, yet he’s 12 yards away and had given a corner – I’m baffled.

"That decision for me today is disgusting...Ben Murdock actually has a black eye because the ball has hit him in the face.”

HAVE YOU SPOKEN TO IFA ABOUT FRUSTRATION ON DECISIONS THIS SEASON?

"We’re going to have to.

"It’s really hard to take after the performance we had today because I thought we were super.

"I thought we matched Glentoran for large periods of the game, were defensively solid and I don’t think Nathan Gartside made too many saves today.

"It’s tinged with disappointment in terms of the result but I’m so pleased with the performance.

"We have to get that wee bit of luck and we keep talking in the changing room that our luck is going to change.”

PROUD OF PERFORMANCE?

"I thought we were worthy leaders at half-time. We knew we were going to have to be defensively sound in the second half and we were for large parts.

"When we get that there it’s really hard to take. The players are devastated because they’ve given everything and for me they haven’t got beat.”

DELIGHTED TO BRING BENJI MAGEE BACK ON LOAN?

"Yeah Benji will certainly come in and help us but I thought the levels were high today – Robbie Mahon was superb when he got on the ball, Nathaniel Ferris took his goal really well and our midfield three were on top for most of the game.

"Defensively we were very solid – I have no real complaints. I come away from the game scratching my head wondering how we got beat.

"Benji will come back and play with a smile on his face. We know what we’re getting from him and he knows what we want from him.

"I have to thank the board, the chairman and everyone involved because it took a long time to get the deal over the line but thankfully it’s done and we can look forward to having Benji on the pitch soon.