Loughgall ended their 12-game Premiership winless run with a 3-1 victory over Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park. Here’s what manager Dean Smith had to say after the match:

Deserved victory?

“Yeah, I think over the 90 minutes we deserved it. I thought we were a bit unlucky to go in behind at the break because in the first half we were equally as good as in the second half.

"The difference in the second half was we were much more clinical.”

Loughgall manager Dean Smith. (Photo by INPHO/Brian Little)

Still positive at half-time despite trailing?

"This has been coming. The Linfield performance after the first 15 minutes I thought we were really good and I go back to the Portadown performance, I thought we should have got something.

"It has been bubbling in the background and thankfully today we have got that bit of luck you need to win games.”

What was the message at half-time?

“Keep doing what you’re doing – I thought we were super. We didn’t look out of place and matched Dungannon, who are a good team, all over.

"We’d super energy, tried to play when we could and took away Dungannon’s biggest threats in their midfield. It’s a pleasing day and we’ll enjoy it. We know we’ve a lot of hard work ahead of us but we’ll enjoy it.”

How important is this win?

"It hasn’t been easy and some of the games we’ve deservedly lost with our performances, but some games we’ve been very unlucky to not get something and it’s good to put an end to it.

"It’s a building block. We’ll try to take this performance into next week.”

Belief you can climb the table?

"We wouldn’t have the players at the club or myself if we felt we couldn’t improve on our position.”

Two great finishes from Ryan Waide?

"Superb. Ryan has that – he’s a quality player. Not only his two goals, but I thought he caused them problems throughout the game with his performance.

"He caused a lot of issues when we got the ball to his feet and in the air he won a fair majority of headers. The first one is an instinctive finish he hits into the top corner and the second is a wee bit more of what Ryan’s about...a bit of quality, his touch is super and he places it in the bottom corner.

"Sometimes with those you get too much time and end up putting it wide, but that’s what Ryan can do.”

Superb passing play for second and third goals?

"It’s really pleasing we have end product in the final third. I’ve probably been moaning recently that we’ve been playing well up to the final third and haven’t picked out the right ball or finish it deserves, but today it all came together.”

How important is it to get a reward after tough run?

"Everybody’s head can drop after this run and everybody can lose confidence, but we’ve always kept belief in the group that we are good enough to be in this league and remain in it.