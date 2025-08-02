Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney reflects on 'great few days in Coleraine' watching son Kai at SuperCupNI

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has reflected on a “great few days in Coleraine” after watching son Kai at the SuperCupNI – and thanked fans for his “warm welcome” in Northern Ireland.

Rooney won five Premier League titles during his time at Old Trafford alongside a Champions League crown and remains the club’s record goalscorer, striking 253 times.

There’s now a next generation of Rooney coming through the ranks at United with teenage son Kai starring for the club’s academy.

The 15-year-old was part of the Red Devils’ Premier team which finished runners-up to Southampton, losing out 1-0 in a final staged at Coleraine Showgrounds on Friday evening.

Wayne Rooney pictured with SuperCupNI chairman Victor Leonard. (Photo by Stephen Hamilton/Presseye)

Rooney was the star attraction upon his return to the SuperCupNI – a tournament he played in himself for Everton’s U14 side in 2000 – and took time to take pictures with hundreds of fans on the north coast.

He was spotted at Curry’s Amusements in Portrush during the week and Rooney reflected glowing on his Northern Ireland trip in an Instagram post to his 16.1million followers.

"Great few days in Coleraine for the SuperCupNI,” said Rooney. “Well done to Kai and the Manchester United lads on a brilliant effort throughout the tournament.

"Congratulations to Southampton on the win. Thanks to everyone for the warm welcome.”

Rooney was joined in Northern Ireland by former United team-mate Michael Carrick, who was also watching his son Jacey in action.

In an interview with the News Letter earlier this week, Rooney reminisced on his own SuperCupNI – previously known as the Milk Cup – experience.

"It's been a long time since I was here,” he said. “I really enjoyed it and it's nice to be back now as a parent and watching my son play.

"It was the first time I ever played centre-back...well, first and last time I think I ever played centre-back.

"I think a couple of our centre-backs weren't allowed to play for behaviour reasons and I ended up playing there.

"The whole experience I think, even when I played, seeing the players who played in the tournament before I had as well.

"It's a historic tournament and I think any tournament you go to there's always a help and a benefit for you trying to progress as a player.”

Being the son of one of England’s greatest-ever players could be a daunting experience, but Rooney says Kai takes it all in his stride.

"He's got to enjoy playing and keep trying to develop,” he added. "The first thing is to listen to his coaches because it's easy to get sucked into trying to give him too much information.

"I think for me, as long as he keeps enjoying it and he keeps wanting to do it and wants to be the best he can be, that's the most important thing.