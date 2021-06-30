Manchester United tickets now on sale for July trip to Northern Ireland

That Manchester United team - captained by David Beckham and also including Gary Neville, Nicky Butt, Paul Scholes and Northern Ireland international Keith Gillespie - lifted the trophy by beating Scottish side Heart of Midlothian in a thrilling final.

And now three of Northern Ireland’s top youth sides will face some of Manchester United’s brightest prospects later on this summer.

United’s games in July are as follows:

Manchester United players celebrate Milk Cup victory in 1991 - the English giant's first in the competition. Pic courtesy of SuperCupNI.

Monday, July 26 v Coleraine (Seahaven, Portstewart, 7pm kick-off).

Wednesday, July 28 v Ballymena United (Ballymena Showgrounds, 7pm kick-off).

Friday, July 30 v Linfield (Dixon Park, Ballyclare, 7pm kick-off).

“Tickets, priced at £7 including a souvenir programme, can only be purchased using the MyTicketApp,” confirmed the organisers. “Details on where you can download the app can be found at www.myticketapp.co.uk

“The games, organised by Super Cup NI, are subject to current Covid restrictions and there is a limited number of tickets available for each game.

“Early purchase is important to avoid disappointment.”

