​Larne’s bid for a remarkable fifth consecutive Co Antrim Shield success remains alive after they set up a January showpiece decider against Glentoran – a repeat of last season’s final – by beating Crusaders 2-0 at Inver Park.

In what was a slow start for both sides, the Inver Reds took an 18th minute lead as Conor McKendry’s wicked cross was turned into his own net by Lewis Barr – but striker Benji Magee may ultimately claim the final touch.

Mark Randall, named captain for the evening, then produced a moment of magic to double Larne’s lead, scoring directly from a corner.​

Things went from bad to worse for Crusaders in the second half when experienced midfielder Philip Lowry was shown a straight red card by referee Tony Clarke for kicking out at McKendry.

Larne celebrate after opening the scoring at Inver Park. (Photo by Inpho/Stephen Hamilton)

Victory means Tiernan Lynch’s side will now progress to meet Glentoran, who they defeated in the finale at Seaview last term, and continues what has been a stunning run in this competition over recent years.

The Inver Park outfit haven’t tasted defeat in the Co Antrim Shield since losing 3-2 after extra time to the Glens in the 2019/20 quarter-finals, combining four consecutive titles with two Premiership crowns and UEFA Conference League progression.

Unsurprisingly as Larne continue to juggle their busy schedule, Lynch made six changes from the team that defeated Coleraine 2-1 on Sunday with Shaun Want, Aaron Donnelly, Randall, Magee, George Marsh and Matty Lusty all drafted in.

Declan Caddell also shuffled the deck as Robbie Weir, Ross Clarke, teenage goalkeeper Ryan Kerr and Barr came in from the Crues side which defeated Loughgall 3-1 at Seaview last weekend.

While both teams settled into the contest, there was little action before McKendry, who scored the weekend winner for Larne against his former club, forced Barr to turn a dangerous cross beyond Kerr under pressure from Magee.

The visitors almost responded immediately when Ross Clarke was brought down before the tricky attacker struck the resulting free-kick, which rebounded back off the crossbar.

Former Arsenal midfielder Randall then showed his class by scoring directly from a corner – a feat referred to as an Olimpico – to give the hosts a cushion approaching the half-time interval.

Randall almost doubled his personal tally for the evening moments after his memorable goal and was only denied by the woodwork – a superb free-kick rattling off the crossbar with Lusty unable to capitalise.

Any hopes of a Crues comeback were dashed when captain Lowry was given his marching orders following an altercation with McKendry.

Caddell’s men responded positively to the setback with Harry Jewitt-White’s shot comfortably saved by Rohan Ferguson before opposite number Kerr was forced to produce a fine stop to deny Larne a third as fine work between Sean Graham and Magee set up Lusty, who was thwarted by the teenage star.