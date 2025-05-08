"We're absolutely delighted to have him back for another year and if we can keep him fit then we have a really special talent on our hands.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland international Conor McMenamin has extended his stay at St Mirren with the Scottish Premiership club taking up their option to keep a player manager Stephen Robinson labelled as a “maverick” until next summer.

McMenamin joined the Paisley outfit from Glentoran in 2023 and made 27 league appearances during his debut campaign, but his involvement has been limited throughout this term due to injury.

The 29-year-old underwent knee surgery last summer, missing St Mirren’s Conference League qualifying run, and returned against Rangers in October.

McMenamin netted a brace against Hibernian before being forced out again with what Robinson called a “very, very rare” lower leg issue and has only made it back onto the pitch in recent weeks.

Northern Ireland international Conor McMenamin. (Photo by Jonathan Porter/PressEye)

Former Cliftonville winger McMenamin netted in last month’s draw with Rangers and will now stay in Scotland to a third season.

"I'm really happy here and I’m glad to get the deal done,” said McMenamin. "I’ve been injured, but when I’ve come back I’ve felt good.

"Obviously the hard work I’ve done in the gym with Gerry [Docherty] has paid off. It's probably the best I’ve felt since I’ve been here, on the back of such a hard season.

"Obviously I feel like I can contribute to the team a lot and I’ve shown that lately. I’m just eager to get back on the pitch and do well for the boys.

"I’m looking forward to getting a good pre-season, which I missed last year with the surgery on my knee, so hopefully I can come back strong, get a full pre-season and start the season well.

"We’ve consistently been a top six team in this league and we don’t settle on that. The consistency levels here, being one of the top six teams in this league, made me want to stay. Hopefully we can do it again next season."

There’s a strong Northern Irish connection with St Mirren, who are led by Lisburn-born boss Robinson and also have former Glentoran midfielder Caolan Boyd-Munce and ex-Dungannon Swifts ace Oisin Smyth in their ranks.

McMenamin has scored four times in 37 league appearances for the Buddies and Robinson is confident he can provide a point of difference for his side next season.

"We know what a talent he is,” said Robinson. “He's the maverick in the team that we probably haven't had at stages this season.

"He creates goals and you can see the impact he's made since he's come back.

"We're absolutely delighted to have him back for another year and if we can keep him fit then we have a really special talent on our hands.

“To have him fit and contracted again with the chance to have a full pre-season under his belt is really exciting for us.

