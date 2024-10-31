It’s often said that football is an easy game when you’re winning with momentum and confidence amongst the most desired ingredients for any team, but the real test of character, both in life and sport, is when things aren’t going your way – that’s when you really learn something about yourself.

It couldn’t have been much more difficult for Amateur League outfit Cumann Spoirt An Phobail in recent times, winning only one of their last 36 Division 2C matches while conceding 302 goals in the process – cup competitions haven’t brought much joy either, losing their Cochrane Corry Cup opener 22-0 against 22nd Old Boys.

It hasn’t always been this way for the West Belfast club, who were founded in 2008. They ended their debut Amateur League campaign (2022/23) in seventh, which came after finishing second three years on the trot in the BDFL Premier Division.

However, a spate of retirements prior to last term resulted in players from the second team taking a significant step up in standard and the club has been rebuilding at senior level ever since, but this is a story about far more than just 90 minutes on a Saturday afternoon.

Players of Cumann Spoirt An Phobail. (Photo by Cumann Spoirt An Phobail)

Having not won a match since beating Whitehead Eagles 2-1 last October, it would be easy to throw the towel in, but there’s a much bigger vision for Cumann Spoirt An Phobail, who continue to develop their youth section with teams running from 2010s right through to 2019s.

It’s important to have something for the next generation of stars to work towards – an end goal after years of development – and Kieran Hamilton, who only started playing amateur football three years ago and mixes coaching with on-pitch duties, says it’s crucial they keep fighting.

"At the end of the day, when you have these bad results it would be easy to give up,” he said. “It's easy when you're winning, but when you're losing that's when your character is tested and a lot of these boys have been through it.

"It's important the team keeps going on because there will be better days. We're thinking of the future and the next generation because it's important they have something to aspire towards with an Amateur League team at the club.

"This club fought for many years to get into the Amateur League and now we're here it's important we maintain that status. We're excited about the youth at the club, so that's why we're making sure we have something for them to aim for.”

When sticking together through such a tough period, there’s a unique bond created between players and teammates which only brings them closer and regardless of the Saturday scoreline, each member of the squad treks back to the bar, dusts themselves off and gets ready for the next one.

"There's a togetherness in our group,” added Hamilton. “It means when results don't go well and people potentially think 'should I give up?', we don't because you're thinking of your next man and your teammates.

"Having that bond within the team is what keeps us going in tough times. There have been some really difficult results, especially recently, but we all stick together. It's very tough when you're losing these games but it's important to keep a positive attitude."

We often document tales of sporting success, celebrating the latest league champions or extraordinary achievement, and while those all require intangible assets such as mentality and resilience, that’s also true for the players of Cumann Spoirt An Phobail, who may not be challenging for major honours, but continue to show up week after week with the hope of turning their fortunes around.

Last season ended with a 19-1 defeat and this term has included 14-0, 12-0 (twice) and 22-0, but they remain determined that there will be brighter days ahead.

"It can be tough, but it's important to put everything into perspective,” said Hamilton. “It's always hard when you've had a difficult game but there's always the next one and that's the wonderful thing about football. There's a chance to improve.

“It's always important to think it's about the long-term vision of the club and being in the Amateur League. Most games, even with horrendous results, you can find positives or ways to improve.

"It is about more than football. At the end of the day, it's comradeship and sticking together through tough times. We win or lose as a team and that's important, but it's always back to the point of backing each other and sticking together through dark times."

Hamilton has recently been reading articles about the likes of Faroe Islands, Andorra and San Marino, who have all gone through their own pain on the international stage, and the sense of pride at representing their community is a common thread that links a team from Belfast and those facing some of the world’s best.

"It's a privilege to wear the badge and represent the club, even if you do have the defeats that we do,” he added. “The players are proud to be playing for the badge and community...it’s always an honour.

"One of their (international team) captains said it's still an honour to represent the jersey despite results and that's the same for us. You always have to believe that things can improve and we’ll get through the difficult days.

"Rome wasn't built in a day and many teams that have achieved success have had to go through tough times. We go to the very end of games and teams always shake our hands and say 'fair play for sticking to it' and encourage us to keep going.