Mick McDermott says Reds’ clash was ‘great advert for the league’

The Glens edged out the hosts in an enthralling encounter at Solitude which had fans on the edge of their seats right to the end both in the ground and those watching on Sky Sports.

Glentoran boss Mick McDermott called it the “rock ‘n’ roll” of the Irish League and said it was a great advert for local football.

“It was a superb advert for the league,” he told the club’s Youtube channel.

Glentoran Manager Mick McDermott

“Sky Sports could go to a lower league game in England, but they wouldn’t get an atmosphere like that.

“Credit to both sets of fans, I thought they were superb. Their fans were singing, our fans were singing, it’s a good venue to come to for an atmosphere.

“So it was a great advert for the Irish league.

“I’m really happy Sky Sports were here for it.

“It was an enjoyable game to be involved in.

“It was a bit nerve-wracking at the end, but that’s what we expect in this league, a bit of rock ‘n’ roll!

“Credit to Cliftonville, they’re a really good team who play really good football.

“They threw everything at us in the end, but thankfully our defenders and Aaron McCarey were superb.

“Yes they had chances, but the important thing was we dug in and stopped them from scoring.