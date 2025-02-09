A modest Conor Hazard declared “that’s my job” after the Northern Ireland international produced several fine saves to keep a clean sheet in Plymouth Argyle’s seismic 1-0 FA Cup upset of Premier League title favourites Liverpool.

Downpatrick native Hazard has established himself as number one once again at the struggling Championship outfit following a long-term injury, making nine league appearances this term after racking up 27 last season, but enjoyed arguably his finest day on Sunday as Plymouth shocked the top-flight leaders thanks to Ryan Hardie’s penalty.

Hazard made a number of impressive late saves to seal success, denying both Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez in the closing stages, and admits not even Plymouth’s players expected to achieve such a feat.

"What an atmosphere...we didn’t expect that this morning,” he told ITV. “We knew it was going to be tough but the boys were brilliant and I’m proud of every single one of them.

Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper Conor Hazard makes a save during the Emirates FA Cup fourth round match at Home Park, Plymouth. (Photo by Adam Davy/PA Wire)

"At the end of the day that’s my job (to make saves), isn’t it? You have to keep the ball out of the net as best you can.”

Hazard has been a regular in Northern Ireland’s senior squad over recent years, earning eight caps since making his debut during a 3-0 defeat to Costa Rica in June 2018, but largely played understudy to Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

The 26-year-old missed a large part of the season through injury as Plymouth struggled in England’s second-tier – they currently sit bottom of the table, adding further significance to Sunday’s result, while previous manager Wayne Rooney was dismissed – and had to be patient for his recall.

He came up against a weakened Liverpool side with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alexis Mac Allister all absent from the matchday squad while Hazard’s international team-mate Conor Bradley was also missing, but there was still plenty of star quality on the pitch.

The result marked only the fourth time that the team starting the day at the top of the Premier League table has been eliminated from the FA Cup by a side from outside the top-flight.

Hardie stepped up with confidence and dispatched the ball into the bottom corner after Harvey Elliott was adjudged to have handled inside his own box.