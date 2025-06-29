'My passion for this club runs deep': David Healy 'delighted' to sign new Linfield contract and outlines European hopes

Linfield manager David Healy has reiterated “my passion for this club runs deep” after signing a new three-year contract at Windsor Park and admits his full focus is on delivering further success.

Northern Ireland legend Healy has been linked with vacancies at Raith Rovers and Dundee across the past 12 months but ended any speculation over his future on Saturday evening by penning a fresh deal with the Blues.

It continues what has been a trophy-laden tenure with Healy leading the South Belfast club to six Premiership titles in nine full seasons at the helm alongside three League Cup crowns and two Irish Cups.

The 45-year-old is now set to remain in post until June 2028, which would take his Linfield reign towards 13 years after being appointed in October 2015, and Healy has his targets firmly set on more glory.

David Healy celebrates winning his sixth Premiership title at Linfield last season. (Photo by Pacemaker)

"I'm delighted to get it done,” Healy told the club’s media channel. “I don't think there was ever any reason why it wouldn't get done.

"There was a delay in one or two things, but I made the point to reiterate why I stayed here last year. My passion for the club, my desire to be better here, I have huge respect for the staff I work alongside and they give me so much support and mostly the players.

"We've been through so many things over the past 12 months that when you've been in the trenches together you come out looking after each other, backing each other and supporting each other.

"I'm delighted to stay and the length of contract means there should be no confusion this time next year.

"I'm pleased to get it done and hopefully the supporters realise and understand my passion for this club runs deep and I want this club to be successful - that will be my main goal going forward."

Healy’s immediate objective will be trying to guide Linfield into the League Phase of European football this summer and that task begins with a blockbuster Champions League first qualifying round showdown against League of Ireland champions Shelbourne next month.

Victory over the Dubliners, who are currently without a manager after Damien Duff’s departure, would set the Blues up for at least a Conference League play-off spot as Linfield look to follow in Larne’s footsteps.

Their pre-season preparations continued on Saturday with a 4-0 win over Welsh outfit Haverfordwest County as Matthew Fitzpatrick, Rhys Annett, Kieran Offord and Chris McKee all found the net.

Just like Larne, Linfield will hope to take advantage of Europe’s Champions Path and Healy knows there’s an expectation after the Inver Reds’ historic step last season.

"We're still getting there,” reflected Healy. “It's difficult to replicate in-season with pre-season games.

"It's going to be a challenge upcoming, we understand that, we've been here before and we come into off the back of being champions so the expectation levels are there.

"Everybody talks about Larne getting to the group stages so there's an expectation level there that we want to be the next because we're champions, but you have to work hard and need a little bit of luck in the draw.