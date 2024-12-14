Nathan Gartside saves two penalties as Loughgall secure point on the road against Carrick Rangers

Nathan Gartside proved to be Loughgall’s penalty hero at Taylors Avenue on Saturday, saving two second half spot-kicks as Dean Smith’s side drew 0-0 with Carrick Rangers. Here’s the story of the match:

TEAMS:

CARRICK RANGERS: McCauley, Forsythe, Cushley, McGuckin, Maciulaitis, McCullough, Buchanan-Rolleston, Clucas, Crowe, Heatley, Gibson.

Subs: McDowell, Surgenor, Watson, Gordon, Andrews, Given, Kelly.

Nathan Gartside saved two penalties for Loughgall against Carrick Rangers on Saturday. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

LOUGHGALL: Gartside, Rea, Murdock, T Kelly, Andrade, Ferris, Norton, Gibson, Balde, Francis, Towe.

Subs: Turker, McAleer, Cartwright, Boyd, McCloskey, D Kelly, Teggart.

Referee: Chris Morrison.

FIRST HALF

10: First real moment of promise for either side as Alberto Balde sneaks in to rob Kurtis Forsythe of possession before feeding Nathaniel Ferris. Luke McCullough does enough to block the effort and it trickles through to Ben McCauley.

19: Nice piece of attacking play from the visitors with a superb Lewis Francis pass finding Tiernan Kelly in space. The midfielder drives forward and his shot is wide of the mark.

22: Luke McCullough gets caught in possession by Alberto Balde but defensive partner Joe Crowe covers well to win the race.

23: Referee Chris Morrison brandishes a yellow card, seemingly to Loughgall manager Dean Smith.

33: Loughgall have another effort on goal as Adam Towe blazes his shot over the crossbar from a promising position. Moments later Seanan Clucas is booked for an altercation with Robbie Norton.

38: Another chance for Loughgall as Nathaniel Ferris finds himself one-on-one with Kurtis Forsythe. He drives into the box and shoots from a narrowing angle. Ferris then booked for his reaction after feeling he should have a penalty.

45: One minute of added time.

45+1: Perhaps the best chance of the half comes seconds before the break with Alberto Balde expertly cutting in off the left before unleashing an effort just over the top.

HALF TIME: Carrick Rangers 0 – 0 Loughgall.

SECOND HALF

50: Huge chance for Loughgall! Superb cross into the box from Alberto Balde is just too high for Nathaniel Ferris to convert with the goal gaping.

57: PENALTY: Brilliant ball from Paul Heatley sends Danny Gibson bounding through. Looks like the Carrick striker has wasted his opportunity but Jamie Rea takes him out.

58: SAVED: Carrick miss an opportunity to go in front as Nathan Gartside produces a fantastic save low down to his right to deny David Cushley.

62: First change of the game for Carrick as David Cushley is replaced by Josh Andrews.

64: Loughgall midfielder Jordan Gibson booked for a foul on Danny Gibson, which he isn’t one bit pleased about.

74: Paul Heatley booked for bringing down Alberto Balde, or his reaction the decision, on the edge of the box. Pablo Andrade sends the free-kick over the bar.

75: What a tackle from Joe Crowe to deny Nathaniel Ferris tapping home from close range and he’s straight back up to block another effort. He’s then fouled by Alberto Balde, who is then replaced by Conor McCloskey.

78: Brilliant work from Danny Gibson, sending in a cross to Josh Andrews, who can’t react quickly enough to get a shot away and Lewis Francis intercepts.

83: Lewis Francis latest player into the book for a tackle on Paul Heatley. Crowd think it perhaps deserved more than just a yellow.

84: PENALTY: Jamie Rea has conceded another penalty and this one seems very unlucky. The Loughgall defender strikes the ball into his own arm and Chris Morrison points to the spot.

85: SAVED: WOW! Nathan Gartside saves AGAIN! This time it’s low down to his left denying Danny Gibson before Paul Heatley blazes wide from the rebound with the goal at his mercy.

89: Tiernan Kelly booked for taking down Danny Gibson.

90: Three minutes added on.

90+1: Loughgall denied a strong penalty appeal of their own when Joe Crowe seemed to drag down Jay Boyd.