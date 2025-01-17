Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nathan Rooney is confident that former Burnley youngster Olatunde Bayode can provide a “different dynamic” after signing a deal until the end of this season at reigning Premiership champions Larne.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old came through the ranks at Turf Moor, working with experienced Premier League manager Sean Dyche, before going on to enjoy spells at Bamber Bridge, Colne and Gibraltar outfit Bruno's Magpies.

It was at the Magpies where attacker Bayode played under Rooney, who is currently Head of Football with the Inver Reds, lifting the Rock Cup in 2023 and featuring on the European stage in UEFA Conference League qualifying against the likes of Crusaders and Derry City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bayode also scored in a 5-1 second-leg loss to FC Copenhagen in August, putting Rooney’s side ahead in Denmark before ultimately falling to an 8-1 aggregate defeat against a team that would progress into the Conference League play-offs.

Olatunde Bayode has joined Larne on a deal until the end of this season. (Photo by Larne FC)

“Tunde is a player who possesses a number of attributes which we feel can provide a different dynamic to our attack during the second half of this season,” said Rooney. “Tunde had a really good upbringing at Burnley, coming through the ranks with players Dwight McNeill and learning from Sean Dyche on the training pitch each day.

"As a player, he is very direct with rapid pace and an eye for creative flair which is something we have been keen to add during the January transfer window.

“He produced excellent performances against Crusaders and Derry City in Europe, which I believe will stand him in good stead and provide confidence coming into the NI Football League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Tunde also performed excellently when stepping up to the higher level against FC Copenhagen in the summer and his performances attracted strong interests from the Danish club and other high level European clubs at the time.

“We look forward to welcoming Tunde into the group, getting him accustomed to our environment at Larne and within our first team set-up for the big games we have coming up in the next few weeks and months.”

Bayode, who is available for Saturday’s trip to Glentoran, added: “I’m buzzing to have signed for Larne and can’t wait to get started – I’m looking forward to meeting the fans and playing some games at Inver Park.

“It will be great to get going in a brand-new league and I think my experience in England, playing in a lot of high speed, intense games, will help me settle in to the NI Football League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Obviously, every time is different, but playing against Crusaders and Derry City in Europe as provided a taste for the style over here and some insight into football over here.

“I like to use my pace and get behind teams to cause problems and of course make an impact in games and score some goals.

"My aim will be to come in and help the team in whatever way I can in games, whatever The Gaffer needs from me I’ll be ready.

“The club has had a lot of success in the past number of years and we remain in two competitions which I want to play my part in replicating that success during the remainder of the season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, Cliftonville have confirmed the arrival of former Republic of Ireland youth international Jack Keaney.