Larne manager Nathan Rooney admits he’s delighted to have Leroy Millar, who “plays every game like a cup final”, back at his disposal following a seven-month injury lay-off.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millar was named 2022/23 Premiership Player of the Year for his starring role in Larne’s first-ever Gibson Cup triumph and scored another 11 goals last term as they successfully defended their title, but had been out of action since April with a groin injury before returning in a BetMcLean Cup quarter-final victory over Annagh United earlier this month.

The former Ballymena United star was introduced off the bench at the BMG Arena, playing 30 minutes in what was Rooney’s first victory as boss since replacing Tiernan Lynch, and struck in the closing stages to help set up a last-four showdown with Cliftonville.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Larne’s weekend Premiership trip to Loughgall postponed due to Storm Darragh, Millar’s return will likely continue in Thursday’s UEFA Conference League clash against Belarusian champions Dinamo Minsk in Azerbaijan and Rooney says it’s a major boost to have him available.

Larne boss Nathan Rooney will lead his side into UEFA Conference League action on Thursday. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

"Even before he steps on the pitch he gives you a lift and you have the presence,” he said. “It's now about getting some more work into Leroy and making sure he's up to speed over the coming weeks and hopefully we can get him to peak over the busy Christmas period.

"He plays every game and 10 minutes like a cup final so from his own mindset he will have to look after himself over the course of this period.

"You can see the smiles and lift he gives you around the place and the club won't be naive in going all in too early with Leroy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have to have those conversations with Leroy too so he's aware of how the next few weeks will look. We want wins, we want to go hard and prove what the team looks like, so it's down to him to see how he goes over the next few weeks."

Millar could have a key role to play over the coming weeks as Larne look to clinch maiden Conference League points before their European journey all but certainly comes to an end against KAA Gent in Belfast next Thursday.

Attention also remains firmly on defending their Gibson Cup crown once again with current leaders Linfield having played four games more and opening up a mammoth 16-point advantage on the Inver Reds at this stage.

Speaking after collecting his latest NIFWA Manger of the Month award, Blues boss David Healy suggested it’s when rather than if that Larne win their matches in hand and the return of Millar will only help in that pursuit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a compliment if people are talking about us,” added Rooney. “From my side, I'm very much in the same confidence levels of it being a when

"Physicality is numerous things, covering distance, winning duels and we couldn't cover the eight or 10 yards quickly enough (against Cliftonville), but Leroy can do that in abundance.

"He can also turn over play and get hold of the second ball. There will be a couple of games that are played in the air with a lot of physical duels so we maybe have one eye on that.