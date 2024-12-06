It has been a hectic time for Nathan Rooney as he adjusts to life in a new country, new league and new job after succeeding Tiernan Lynch as Larne boss, but he’s loved every moment and admits he wants to put his own stamp on the Inver Reds.

With Lynch departing for Derry City after seven-and-a-half years at Larne, Rooney was drafted in from Gibraltar top-flight side Bruno’s Magpies and celebrated his first win in Wednesday’s 5-0 BetMcLean Cup quarter-final triumph over Annagh United.

Having just recently turned 35, Rooney is now the Premiership’s youngest manager but has already gained significant experience as a coach with the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Fleetwood Town and the Magpies, who he helped reach UEFA Conference League qualifying twice.

Rooney has inherited a talented Larne squad which has celebrated winning back-to-back Gibson Cup crowns and recently created history by becoming the first Irish League side to secure passage to the Conference League.

Nathan Rooney picked up his first win as Larne manager on Wednesday night. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

One of his main objectives will be to help the Inver Reds climb the table – they sit ninth ahead of Saturday’s trip to Loughgall and 16 points adrift of leaders Linfield, but have played four games fewer due to European commitments.

When asked how similar or different his approach could be to Lynch’s, Rooney said: "We're both very passionate and give lots of hours to the job.

"We come from different backgrounds maybe in terms of how football should be played or how our teams might look, but it's my job having stepped in now to continue the great work and keep that feel-good factor in the building as we transition.

"The team might look slightly different over the course of the next two windows, maybe the style and intensity because it's something I'm a massive believer in, but if the thing isn't broken then continue with it and if it is then bring your own way.

"I'm not going to come here and let things just go - I want to add my own stamp and it's mine to get better at."

Rooney’s time on the training pitch has been limited due to travelling to Slovenia last Thursday before preparing for Annagh ahead of their weekend clash with the Villagers, but he wouldn’t have it any other way.

"I'd rather have more competitions to prepare for,” he added. “It keeps you busy, sharp and allows you to plan for two games ahead, but at the same time your training can drop off in terms of the load you can give to the players.

"There's a lot of classroom and preparation work, but I think that's the best part of the job - if you're not prepared then you're stepping into things with a lack of confidence. We have lots of clarity with our prep and we just need to add a bit more to our game.

"It (the last couple of weeks) has been great. I've got a bit of a greyer beard now! I've had a lot of opportunity to sit down and meet people.