Nathan Rooney reveals why Larne legend was 'perfect fit' for captaincy role

Larne manager Nathan Rooney believes Tomas Cosgrove is the “perfect fit” for captaincy and also expressed his delight at the early signs of progress since taking over in the dugout once again.

Cosgrove had previously donned the captain’s armband under Tiernan Lynch, leading the Inver Reds to their maiden Gibson Cup crown in 2023, before being replaced by Cian Bolger, who was skipper as Larne defended their title the following season.

The former Cliftonville star has been arguably Larne’s most consistent performer during a hugely successful period at Inver Park and led them in their maiden UEFA Conference League fixture against Molde last term with Bolger out through injury.

With Bolger set to be on the sidelines for the majority of this season, Rooney has turned to experienced Cosgrove once again with Leroy Millar named as his vice-captain.

Larne boss Nathan Rooney takes his side to Kosovo for a Conference League second round qualifier against Prishtina. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

"Sometimes you have to listen, sometimes it’s not about coming in and thinking you know everything,” he said. “I’ve always done that with my jobs because I’ve always travelled on my own, gone into clubs on my own, and nothing was going to be different here.

"We’ve had a great captain in Cian, who I worked with in the past at Fleetwood Town, but I also knew how well Tomas led the group of men as well.

"Living in Larne and what he does in the community and foundation-wise for us, he was the perfect fit.”

Rooney was named as Lynch’s successor following his switch to Derry City, but he was quickly moved into a Head of Football position after it was revealed he didn’t hold a Pro Licence – something which he is now working towards on an Irish FA course.

He has since returned to the top job and sealed progression into the Conference League’s second qualifying round, where Larne will look to take another step further in Thursday’s second-leg against Prishtina in Kosovo.

"We’re in a really good spot and we’re clicking together, working hard,” added Rooney. “We’ve been working for seven or eight weeks now and done really well with our performances in Europe, in my opinion.

"I have (enjoyed implementing my style). There’s a build-up of energy there...I was working hard behind the scenes and the boots were on, but in some of the matches you’ve seen more of me on the touchline, the boys on the pitch and we’re in a good place.

"Both our home legs have been a dream to watch at times. We’ve probably got 70 minutes out of the Auda game at home where we could play our way and then maybe 55 minutes against Pristina before we tailed off slightly.

"The boys have went through the pain barrier away from home and got us over the line. We have a good travelling support and it shows we’re doing things well.

“We had six friendlies this time and if you look at it, we went really hard with the opposition early. We played TNS and Falkirk and were excellent against both of them.

"If you get those first two right then you’re into your groove...if they don’t go so well then maybe your ways aren’t working, but we planned it in that way and tailed off the closer we got.