Nathan Rooney to undertake Conference League scouting mission in Latvia as Larne continue preparations for European tie

Larne manager Nathan Rooney will fly to Latvia next week on a Conference League scouting mission as the Inver Reds look to gain crucial information on qualifying opponents FK Auda.

After creating Irish League history by reaching the League Phase of Europe’s third-tier competition last season, Larne will be looking to repeat the feat once again, albeit their task is significantly more difficult this time around having lost their Premiership crown to Linfield.

Auda will be familiar with Northern Irish opposition having progressed past Cliftonville 12 months ago, winning 4-1 on aggregate before losing out in the third qualifying round to FC Drita of Kosovo.

They are back in European competition after finishing third in the Latvian top-flight last season – a whopping 30 points behind champions RFS and 27 adrift of second-placed Riga FC – and once again occupy the same position this term.

Larne boss Nathan Rooney. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

While Larne are entering their first competitive fixture of the season at the Ballymena Showgrounds on July 10, Auda will have played 22 league fixtures and are currently on a five-game unbeaten run ahead of taking on top two Riga FC and RFS across the next seven days.

Rooney, who has stepped back into the top job at Larne, has previous European experience having masterminded Bruno's Magpies’ Conference League win over Derry City last season and will be taking a closer look at their upcoming opponents next week.

"It's a tough opponent,” he told the club’s media channel. “I know they've played one of our teams in the division in the past and we've been there as a club before.

"All these European teams, you have to play them over two legs and it doesn't matter who you play, you have to have a strategy for home and away.

"I'll be flying out next week to get eyes on them live so hopefully I can bring that information back."

There’s doubt over when Larne’s second leg will be taking place with the club posting on social media on Friday: “Following communication from UEFA to the home club within the last hour, there is now a strong possibility our #UECL first qualifying round, second leg in Riga will not take place on Thursday 17th July. We will communicate further updates once we have confirmation.”

The County Antrim outfit began their pre-season preparations on Tuesday evening with a 2-2 draw against Welsh champions TNS as Josh Kee and Dan Bent both found the net.

They’re back in action on Saturday with a trip to Scottish side Stranraer and will then face Premiership newcomers Falkirk in a behind-closed-doors fixture on Monday.

"Strategies will now come into play,” added Rooney. “We know our opponent in Europe so even though we're going to play a couple of friendlies from now until then, we have to make sure we have one eye on them.

"All the planning will be around them but we still have to face a few more opponents and see if we can get a few more players up to speed because we're not quite there yet.