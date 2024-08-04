Neil Lennon announces his mother has died after he returned home from Romania

By PA Sport
Published 3rd Aug 2024, 15:43 GMT
Updated 4th Aug 2024, 19:54 GMT
Rapid Bucharest manager Neil Lennon – the former Northern Ireland captain – has announced his mother has died.

A post released via the Romania club’s social media included a message attributed to Lennon: "My beautiful mother, Ursula, passed away this morning at 10:51”.

The Lurgan-born former Celtic, Bolton and Hibernian boss Lennon, 53, was appointed by Rapid in May.

A club statement released on Saturday confirmed Lennon had returned home “due to a family emergency”.

Former Northern Ireland international Neil Lennon, the current Rapid Bucharest manager. (Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Wire)Former Northern Ireland international Neil Lennon, the current Rapid Bucharest manager. (Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Wire)
Former Northern Ireland international Neil Lennon, the current Rapid Bucharest manager. (Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

It included: “His mother is in a very serious condition, after a period of several weeks of hospitalisation” and how “the family called Neil home so that they could get through this difficult moment together”.

The statement also said “the health of those close to us is always important, that’s why we are with our coach” and “we stay together, especially in difficult times, and we keep our trust”.

