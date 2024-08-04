Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rapid Bucharest manager Neil Lennon – the former Northern Ireland captain – has announced his mother has died.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A post released via the Romania club’s social media included a message attributed to Lennon: "My beautiful mother, Ursula, passed away this morning at 10:51”.

The Lurgan-born former Celtic, Bolton and Hibernian boss Lennon, 53, was appointed by Rapid in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A club statement released on Saturday confirmed Lennon had returned home “due to a family emergency”.

Former Northern Ireland international Neil Lennon, the current Rapid Bucharest manager. (Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

It included: “His mother is in a very serious condition, after a period of several weeks of hospitalisation” and how “the family called Neil home so that they could get through this difficult moment together”.