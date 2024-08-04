Neil Lennon announces his mother has died after he returned home from Romania
A post released via the Romania club’s social media included a message attributed to Lennon: "My beautiful mother, Ursula, passed away this morning at 10:51”.
A club statement released on Saturday confirmed Lennon had returned home “due to a family emergency”.
It included: “His mother is in a very serious condition, after a period of several weeks of hospitalisation” and how “the family called Neil home so that they could get through this difficult moment together”.
The statement also said “the health of those close to us is always important, that’s why we are with our coach” and “we stay together, especially in difficult times, and we keep our trust”.
