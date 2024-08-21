Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Neil Lennon has left his position as manager of Romanian side Rapid Bucharest after only six matches in charge.

The 53-year-old ex-Northern Ireland international departs having drawn five and lost one games in the new Liga 1 season, a return that leaves the three-time champions 12th in the 16-team table.

Former Celtic boss Lennon was appointed in May on a two-year contract but after becoming the only side in the league to fail to win any of their opening five matches, he insisted earlier in August that he was “in it for the long haul”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He returned home two weeks ago due to the death of his mother, but flew back to the Romanian capital shortly afterwards to resume his duties.

Former Northern Ireland international Neil Lennon. (Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

A club statement said: “Rapid parted company with Northern Irish coach Neil Lennon today, after only six rounds of the current Romanian SuperLiga season.