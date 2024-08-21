Neil Lennon's Rapid Bucharest exit after six games as manager
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 53-year-old ex-Northern Ireland international departs having drawn five and lost one games in the new Liga 1 season, a return that leaves the three-time champions 12th in the 16-team table.
Former Celtic boss Lennon was appointed in May on a two-year contract but after becoming the only side in the league to fail to win any of their opening five matches, he insisted earlier in August that he was “in it for the long haul”.
He returned home two weeks ago due to the death of his mother, but flew back to the Romanian capital shortly afterwards to resume his duties.
A club statement said: “Rapid parted company with Northern Irish coach Neil Lennon today, after only six rounds of the current Romanian SuperLiga season.
“We thank him for all his dedication and energy on the Rapid bench, especially since he has been through difficult times lately, and we wish him much success in the future.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.