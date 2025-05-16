New Carrick Rangers recruit Aidan Steele admits an opportunity to work with “Irish League legend” Stephen Baxter once again was a huge factor behind his Premiership move.

Steele came through the youth ranks at Crusaders, where Baxter spent almost 20 years in charge and won three top-flight titles alongside four Irish Cup crowns, before spending time across the water with Watford and Crystal Palace.

The 22-year-old briefly returned home to Seaview in 2022 prior to making a switch to Championship outfit Ards.

Steele enjoyed an impressive campaign at Clandeboye Park last term, scoring 12 goals across all competitions, including in Irish Cup wins over Ballymena United and Moyola Park as John Bailie’s side reached the semi-finals.

Aidan Steele has joined Carrick Rangers after an impressive campaign at Ards. (Photo by Carrick Rangers)

Baxter succeeded Stuart King as Carrick boss in October with the Taylors Avenue outfit preserving their top-flight status by beating Annagh United 8-3 on aggregate across a two-legged play-off earlier this month after finishing in 11th.

Having watched Baxter bring significant success to Seaview, Steele says he played a big role in his decision to join Carrick.

"It was massive because he's an Irish League legend,” Steele told the club’s media channel. “When I was growing up I was going to a lot of Crusaders games because I was in the academy, I would play my game on a Saturday morning and then go to watch them in the afternoon.

"They were league champions for a couple of years, winning trophies and when he came to Carrick it made my decision a lot easier. He has been an icon in the league and it was a big help."

Steele’s performances last season caught the attention of Premiership clubs before Carrick won the race to his signature and the talented midfielder is determined to make a mark in Northern Ireland’s top-tier.

“I'm really, really excited to join the club,” he added. “I was hoping for the chance to step up to the Premiership so when the opportunity to join Carrick came, it felt like a no-brainer really.

"I just can't wait to get going with the new season.

“I want to come here and have a massive impact. I want to come here and contribute goals, assists and especially contribute to winning games.

"I set myself those sorts of goals at the beginning of every season, as I know if I'm performing to my maximum, it'll help the team win games.

"Ultimately, as a team that has to be the goal to win as many games as possible and get as many points on the board at the end of the season.”

Baxter added: “I am delighted to announce the arrival of Aidan Steele from Ards.

"Aidan has been a fantastic youth player at Watford and Crystal Palace before returning home to sign for Crusaders.

"After a short loan spell at Ards he extended his stay for a further two years and at 22 is now ready to step up a level.